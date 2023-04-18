UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell has made bold claims about the upcoming fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler at The Ultimate Fighter (TUF 31) finale.

Mitchell, known for his outspoken nature, expressed his suspicion that McGregor may resort to using steroids to gain an unfair advantage in the fight.

Appearing in a recent edition of MMA Pros Pick, 'Thug Nasty' had this to say about the much-awaited fight:

"I think McGregor is on steroids and I don't think they are gonna test this properly. I think he'll win on steroids. But if they test them, I think it'll be a good fight. But if he's on steroids... it's still definitely, I'm going, I'm rooting for the American [Michael Chandler]."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's pick in the video below:

The showdown between McGregor and Chandler in the TUF 31 finale has been eagerly anticipated, with both fighters known for their formidable skills and fighting prowess. 'The Notorious', a former two-division UFC champion, is revered for his striking accuracy and knockout power, while Chandler, a former Bellator lightweight champion, is respected for his grappling and wrestling abilities.

Michael Chandler wants Conor McGregor to enter the USADA pool as soon as possible

Michael Chandler has called on Conor McGregor to comply with USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing requirements if they are scheduled to fight in September. Speaking to reporters at the UFC 285 fight event, Chandler confirmed that he had asked his management to put pressure on McGregor to enter the testing pool as soon as possible

USADA testing is mandatory for all UFC fighters, and they must provide whereabouts information for out-of-competition testing. Chandler emphasized the importance of McGregor being in the testing pool as soon as possible, stating:

"I just asked my management today to, uh, just to start putting pressure and figure out... If we want to fight in September, he's [Conor McGregor] got to hop in the pool. That's just a simple fact of the matter. So you know we will, we will see."

Check out Chandler's interview below [14:44 mark]:

McGregor's absence from the USADA testing pool has raised questions about his readiness for a potential fight in September or October. However, it remains to be seen whether the Irishman will comply with the mandatory testing requirements in time for the potential fight against Chandler.

Poll : 0 votes