Bryce Mitchell believes the US government was involved and asked police officers to stand down during school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Bryce Mitchell recently shared his take on the mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers last month at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

During an appearance on The Schaub Show, Mitchell gave a controversial theory, suggesting that the government is getting involved in some shootings. He further expressed his belief that the police were asked to stand down during the Texas tragedy.

Here's what the UFC featherweight contender stated:

"I did an interview with Ariel Helwani and I went on there and I said that the government is doing some school shootings. They are letting some of them happen... like the Las Vegas shooting. I thought that was a government collusion. The Las Vegas shooting was too suspicious. Too many things didn't line up. So, I went on Ariel's and I said that. A couple of months later you got in Uvalde, Texas. "

The Arkansas native added that the police should have gone inside the school and risked their lives to stop the attacker. The fact that they didn't, Mitchell says, was down to the US government's desire to create a reason to take guns from its citizens.

"The police officers sit outside for about an hour. And they're saying, 'We don't know if we want to enter. We don't have enough armor.' Those kids don't have any armor, those kids are unarmed and they're kids. It is those officers when they swear in the office, it's their duty to go in there and die for those kids on the spot... There should have been zero hesitation and I'll say to you exact same thing I got censored for on Ariel Helwani, the government is getting involved in some of these shootings and in this one I believe they [police] were ordered to stand down."

Catch the full podcast episode below:

What's next for Bryce Mitchell in the UFC?

Bryce Mitchell last fought at UFC 272 and earned a decision win against Edson Barboza. He is currently on a six-fight winning streak and possesses an undefeated professional record of 15-0.

Mitchell is currently ranked No.9 in the featherweight division and will aim for an opponent above him next time out. He's expressed a desire to face recent title challenger 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung.

Chan Sung Jung fell to a fourth-round TKO loss to Alexander Volkanovski earlier this year at UFC 273. Should Bryce Mitchell face and beat the Korean, he'll likely be in line for a shot at the title.

