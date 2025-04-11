Bryce Mitchell fires back at Jean Silva’s "brain damage" jab with savage response

Bryce Mitchell last entered the octagon in December when he defeated Kron Gracie via third-round knockout at UFC 310. He will make his return this weekend when he faces Jean Silva at UFC 314.

Mitchell's opponent recently claimed that everything was going good for the No.13-ranked featherweight until he was knocked out by Josh Emmett before adding that he plans to retire 'Thug Nasty' with "brain damage."

When asked about the comments at the UFC 314 press conference, Mitchell responded:

"I was born with brain damage, brother. I'll be alright."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's response to Jean Silva's comments below:

Mitchell appeared to be working his way towards a featherweight title before suffering a second-round submission loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 282. He bounced back with a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige before suffering the brutal first-round knockout loss to Emmett at UFC 296.

Mitchell took a year away from the octagon to recover from the loss, beating Gracie upon his return. While Silva is an unranked prospect, he has plenty of hype, and a victory over him could help the No.13-ranked featherweight begin working his way back into the division's title picture.

What did Jean Silva say about giving Bryce Mitchell brain damage?

Bryce Mitchell has drawn plenty of criticism for his recent comments where he praised Adolf Hitler. UFC CEO Dana White shared that he hopes to see 'Thug Nasty's punishment for the comments come in the octagon.

Jean Silva recently revealed that he plans to retire the No.13-ranked featherweight with a brutal knockout. Speaking at the UFC 314 media day, the rising featherweight stated:

"Everything was going good until that knockout, until he got knocked out by Josh Emmett and I think that really messed up his brain and his emotions and everything just kind of went wrong. You can tell that he's not looking at this the same way that he used to look at it before... I might knock him out in the first, in the second, we'll see, but maybe he'll need to retire after this because he's going to have some brain damage."

Check out Jean Silva's comments on Bryce Mitchell below:

Silva predicted that Mitchell will attempt to have a wrestle-heavy game plan, adding that he will defend the takedown attempts. The former has picked up knockout finishes in all four of his fights since joining the UFC in January 2024.

