Bryce Mitchell lays out complex Super Bowl conspiracy, Diego Sanchez points finger at “witch” Taylor Swift

Bryce Mitchell and a former season one champion of The Ultimate Fighter seem to have similar conspiratorially minded views on Taylor Swift.

Taking it to his personal Instagram account, Bryce Mitchell posted a video stating:

"I don't believe in foozball but let me tell you something, if you're gonna bet money, I'd go probably bet on The Chiefs. Reason being is because the whole thing is rigged. The whole thing is rigged y'all. I think that Kelce dude he took twenty million something dollars to endorse vaccines."

"Now these people made billions and billions, probably over a trillion off of this fraudulent vaccine. You don't think they took a little bit of that money and they're gonna help rig sporting events with it, you know? Guys, there's probaly not a game."

Swift found herself involved in this monologue by virtue of dating Travis Kelce who is part of the Kansas City Chiefs. We are currently on the heels of The Chiefs winning the Super Bowl over the weekend after a football season filled with Swift-Kelce discourse.

As a response to Mitchell's socio-politically charged diatribe, Diego Sanchez, via his personal Instagram account @diegonightmaresanchezufc, commented:

"Forgot to mention the witch Taylor Swift being involved in that"

To that statement regarding the dark arts, Mitchell responded with:

"@diegonightmaresanchezufc i kno brother shes that zeena the satanic leader whos just been livin off adrenachrome for 500 years. straight up. witch"

Check out the curious conversation between the two combatants below:

Bryce Mitchell and the conspiracy theories he has voiced

'Thug Nasty' is known for being one of the top featherweight fighters in the UFC. However, he is also known for his viewpoints that have been categorized by some as far right-leaning in scope.

To reference but a couple of theories, the 29-year-old at one point posited that the government played a role in the horrific Robb Elementary School shooting that saw 19 students and two teachers die in Texas. Mitchell posited the government had told officers to allow killings in past shootings to happen to serve a national gun performance narrative.

The Arkansas native has also spoken about the flat earth theory a fair bit. Despite the vast majority of credibly sourced scientific information that speaks to the contrary, Bryce Mitchell has gotten into disagreements with figures like Joe Rogan in the past. This is after the podcast host and UFC commentator seemingly dismissed the views of the number 10-ranked featherweight contender in this context.

Mitchell is so known for this conspiracy theory that he actually appeared as a featured figure on the documentary Level With Me, which spotlights flat earth. He was part of an overall series that also featured acclaimed jiu-jitsu mind Eddie Bravo in another video.

In addition to Rogan, Mitchell also had a debate-minded exchange on the flat earth theory with Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith on the Believe You Me podcast.