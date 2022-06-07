"We need to arm school teachers" - Bryce Mitchell offers his take on solving problem of shootings in the US

Undefeated UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell has offered his own take on solving the United States' mass shooting problem. His comments come just weeks after the horrific events in Texas. On May 24, 19 children and two teachers were tragically shot dead at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Offering his take on the situation and America's gun control problem as a whole, Mitchell believes that the situation could have been prevented if the elementary school teachers were trained to use and carry their own guns.The 29-year-old also believes that pilots should be carrying guns on aircrafts to prevent hijackings.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Schaub Show, Mitchell offered his controversial take on the horrifying events and how the US could put an end to mass shootings.

"I believe they're trying to find any reason to take our guns, but I won't give it to them, I'd rather die. We need to arm school teachers who can be trained and proven they're efficient with guns. We need to arm them. We need to arm pilots. If you can fly a plane, you operate a .22 pistol. Our pilots need to all have guns. If I can trust you with my life to to get off a plane and land it, that takes much more skill than point blank shooting shooting somebody with a pistol."

'Thug Nasty' is amassing an impressive record in the UFC. Undefeated so far in his professional career (15-0), the American is 6-0 since signing for the organization. Mitchell now finds himself as the No.9-ranked featherweight in the division.

Watch Brendan Schaub and Bryce Mitchell discuss gun violence here:

Brendan Schaub disagrees with Bryce Mitchell, says schools should have armed security guards

During their discussion about the Robb Elementary School shooting in Texas, Brendan Schaub admitted that he didn't agree with Bryce Mitchell about arming school teachers.

Instead, Schaub would like to see schools hire armed security guards.

"My idea would be to have armed security guards. Whether they're former special forces or former cops, whatever. Someone who's familiar with guns to arm the school... Ted Cruz goes, 'Let's make the doors stronger so shooters can't get in', or, you can't afford to hire two armed guards to monitor these schools so, A) It'll make a shooter think twice if they see two experienced armed guards with AR-15's sitting outside the front and B) salary wise, how much are we talking about here?"

Speaking passionately about his own children, 'Big Brown' shared that no police force on earth could have kept him from getting into the school his child was in if there was a shooter.

