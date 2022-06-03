"There's absolutely no need for you to have a f*****g bazooka" - Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith debate over recent gun violence in the U.S.

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith discussed the state of America's gun laws after the recent rise of gun violence. As families mourn and the public question what can be done, the two fighters have given their perspective on the horrific events that have taken place.

Michael Bisping offers an outsider's view as he was born and raised in a country that prohibits members of the public from owning and buying guns. Anthony Smith, born in Texas, admitted he's pro-gun but would like to see some major changes to a clearly flawed system.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping and Smith discussed the U.S.'s gun laws after the horrifying mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, South Texas.

'Lionheart' said:

"It's the culture I grew up in. Mine was very pro-gun, everybody has guns. Kids at 10 years old get deer rifles as presents and I even get my kids the same thing. I would welcome change, not any change but I would welcome changes. I hate that stance that people take that says, 'It's not a gun problem, it's a mental health problem.' Whatever the problem is, it needs fixed. The only issues I have is, I don't think anything should be taken from me because of what someone else does. If I want a bazooka, I think I should be able to have one as long as I'm not doing anything illegal with it."

'The Count' responded:

"You should not be able to have a bazooka. There's absolutely no need for you to have a f*****g bazooka... A bazooka is literally designed to blow f*****g buidlings up."

michael @bisping This is crazy. That’s 156 families destroyed over the weekend. Heartbreaking. This is crazy. That’s 156 families destroyed over the weekend. Heartbreaking. https://t.co/xPKef4nzua

While no major changes may take place in the country, conversations like the one between Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith serve as a reminder that a discussion can be had and perspectives can be heard without anger or argument.

Watch Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith discuss U.S. gun control here:

Michael Bisping furious a friend and former fighter has lost their job as a teacher

Michael Bisping was left outraged after friend and former UFC fighter Mark Munoz was fired from his job as a high-school wrestling coach. Munoz, who previously fought at middleweight, was even meant to face Bisping at one point in their career.

Munoz had noticed two boys bullying and fighting one another. Instead of reporting the incident, the 44-year-old decided it would be better to put them in a controlled fighting environment. The wrestling coach gave both boys boxing gear and put them in the ring to let out their frustrations. One of the children's parents later complained to the school, which later suspended Munoz.

Bisping, furious at the news, said:

"So what does the school do in this p***yfied age?... They fire the man. This is a guy that's a good guy. A guy that is respected by the community. A guy that gives back. I see Mark Munoz sometimes with his son... I would see them at tournaments and you could see that people hold Mark Munoz in such high regard."

Bisping ended the video with a touching message to the former fighter. Although Munoz has fallen on hard times now, 'The Count' was convinced it wouldn't be long before another school hired him due to his likability and teaching talent.

Watch Michael Bisping's message to Mark Munoz here:

