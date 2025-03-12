Bryce Mitchell reacts to Frank Mir providing health update after "significant hurdle"

Frank Mir provided a major update about his health through a social media post, garnering reactions from many, including UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell, who prayed for Mir’s speedy recovery. Mir was set to make his much-anticipated comeback in the octagon under the Global Fight League.

However, Mir's plans were ruined as he had to undergo emergency spine surgery. The heavyweight underwent a laminectomy and shared that the surgery was a success through an Instagram post, writing:

“Recently, I faced a significant hurdle: I underwent an emergency spinal fusion and laminectomy of my entire thoracic spine. Although it was a tough decision, I’m happy to report that the surgery was a complete success!.”

Mir shared his gratitude, thanking fans and fighters alike for their support, and vowed to come back stronger than before:

“Now, I’m diving into rehabilitation and focusing on my recovery. This is just another challenge that I intend to overcome, and I’m committed to coming back stronger, both mentally and physically, than ever. Thank you all for your support during this time. Your encouragement means the world to me, and I can’t wait to share my progress with you.”

Check out Frank Mir's Instagram post below:

Several MMA fans shared their reactions in the comments, including UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell, who prayed for Mir's recovery, commenting:

“I'm prayin for u brother u will heal.”

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comment below:

Bryce Mitchell's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @thugnasty_ufc on Instagram]

As for Mitchell’s MMA career, he made a dominant comeback to the octagon, securing a third-round knockout victory against Kron Gracie at UFC 310. ‘Thug Nasty’ had been out of action after suffering a brutal knockout loss that led to concussion symptoms inside the octagon against Josh Emmett at UFC 296.

Mitchell is now set to take on Jean Silva at UFC 314 next month.

Marvin Vettori supports Bryce Mitchell following UFC 314 press conference backlash

Last month, Bryce Mitchell faced intense backlash after making controversial remarks praising Adolf H**ler and even expressing that he would have loved to go fishing with him. His statement was met with heavy criticism, including from UFC CEO Dana White. However, ‘Thug Nasty’ later issued an apology for his comments on the German dictator.

Mitchell received heavy backlash from fans at the UFC 314 pre-fight press conference, with some even chanting NSFW comments alongside his opponent, Jean Silva.

However, following the press conference, Marvin Vettori showed his support and encouraged Mitchell through an X post, writing:

"Bryce stand tall. Jesus the way, the truth and the life.”

Check out Marvin Vettori's X post below:

