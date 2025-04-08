Bryce Mitchell receives a fair warning for UFC 314 grudge match as opponent Jean Silva compares himself with Conor McGregor

Jean Silva recently compared himself to former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor as he issued a fair warning to his opponent, Bryce Mitchell. Silva and Mitchell will lock horns at UFC 314 on Saturday.

With a four-fight win streak in the UFC, 'Lord' is looking to break through into the rankings. His American foe currently sits at the 13th spot after a win over Kron Gracie at UFC 310. As evidenced by the recently held press conference, the duo engaged in a contentious back-and-forth, with 'Lord' bringing a globe as a callback to his opponent's flat earth conspiracy theories.

However, Silva claims that he feels no animosity towards 'Thug Nasty.' In an interview with MMA Fighting, the 28-year-old said:

"Let's be real, who's carrying this event on his back? When was the last time we saw a press conference like that? It was Conor [McGregor]. No one else’s done that. I never had that desire [to beat him up]. I never had any hate for the people standing in front of me."

He continued:

"Bryce will quit and 'Lord' won't be mean or coward to continue hitting him. He'll get beat like everybody else got beat because I'm the best at what I do."

Check out Jean Silva's comments below:

Henry Cejudo breaks down Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo recently shared his predictions for the upcoming Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva fight.

Despite acknowledging 'Thug Nasty' as a worthy opponent, 'Triple C' predicted that Silva would secure the victory on Saturday by knocking out 'Thug Nasty.'

"Bryce Mitchell is a tough match-up. Could he connect all the dots, and bring this fight to the ground? With Jean Silva, he is f****** good. I can already see him as a contender... 'I'm gonna have to put Jean Silva up. I can see Jean Silva stopping this dude."

He continued:

"His arsenal, his diversity with punches, kicks, and everything that he's doing, he's gotten so much better. His last loss was in 2018... He only has two losses... He's advanced. I can see Jean Silva knocking Bryce Mitchell the f*** out."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (13:40):

