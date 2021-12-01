Bryce Mitchell releases preview of seven song mixtape titled 'Pasture Fire'

Bryce Mitchell has released a preview of his upcoming mixtape titled 'Pasture Fire' which is to be released on December 1, 2021.

Bryce Mitchell @ThugnastyMMA Mixtape dropping tomorrow.



7 songs. Link in bio. Mixtape dropping tomorrow. 7 songs. Link in bio. https://t.co/57cqzZhHqK

Due to a hand injury sustained during his decision-victory over Andre Fili in October 2020, the UFC featherweight contender has remained sidelined for over a year. Over the course of the recovery period, he has worked on a mixtape, which is set to be released on December 1st.

'Thug Nasty,' confirmed some details regarding his musical release on a recent episode of The MMA Hour. He told Ariel Hewani:

“It’s just going to be some Thug Nasty stuff, brother. I’m absolutely serious. I’ve had a long time off and I rap on my way to the gym and back a lot. I’ve been making these songs and I’m dropping them on my YouTube channel. Next Wednesday, I’m dropping the album. It’s 7 [tracks], one for every day of the week... I had a bunch of dreams about different things and I just really thought about it. It was just something I wanted to do and I’m tired of making raps but just keeping them to myself. I want to make it public… I’m ready to release it.”

You can watch Bryce Mitchell's interview appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Bryce Mitchell expects to return to the UFC in 2022 after missing a year due to injury

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell has received medical clearance to return from a hand injury that required surgery.

The undefeated Arkansas native is currently on a five-fight winning streak in the UFC. He is expected to return against Edson Barboza in a featherweight matchup on March 5th, 2022.

Ross Markey @Ross_Markey



Veteran striker, Barboza is slated to match with the returning undefeated upstart, Mitchell on March 5.

fightbookmma.com/report-edson-b… Report - Edson Barboza ( @EdsonBarbozaJR ) vs. Bryce Mitchell ( @ThugnastyMMA ) targeted for #UFC event on March 5.Veteran striker, Barboza is slated to match with the returning undefeated upstart, Mitchell on March 5. Report - Edson Barboza (@EdsonBarbozaJR) vs. Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) targeted for #UFC event on March 5.Veteran striker, Barboza is slated to match with the returning undefeated upstart, Mitchell on March 5.fightbookmma.com/report-edson-b…

Mitchell, who is ranked 11th in the UFC featherweight rankings, has won all nine of his career stoppages via submission.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edson Barboza, on the other hand, will look to bounce back from a third-round TKO loss to Giga Chikadze.

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by C. Naik