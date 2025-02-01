Bryce Mitchell responds to Israeli UFC fighter's callout in first public statement after making controversial Adolf H*tler comments: "God bless"

In surprisingly gracious fashion, Bryce Mitchell has responded to a callout from one of the few Israeli fighters in the UFC. The challenge was issued in the wake of 'Thug Nasty's' shocking decision to praise Nazi Germany dictator Adolf H*tler and even deny the Holocaust: the systematic genocide of six million Jews.

This drew the attention of Natan Levy, an Israeli Jew who fights in the UFC featherweight division. Naturally, Levy was outraged by Mitchell's sentiments, challenged him to a fight, and even offered to educate him on the Holocaust.

In response, Mitchell said the following:

"I'm definitely not a hater of yours, brother. Never will be. And I'd be glad for you to educate me on history. Thanks for standing up ready to fight, you're a real man. God bless."

It is a surprisingly understanding and calm response from Mitchell, who is usually intense and combative about the conspiracy theories he subscribes to. Whether the UFC moves forward with the proposed matchup will be a question for Dana White to answer as both featherweights are in different positions.

Mitchell recently bounced back from a brutal knockout loss to the heavy-handed Josh Emmett at UFC 296, defeating Kron Gracie via TKO at UFC 310 to move up to No.13 in the featherweight rankings. Meanwhile, Levy is still in search of his first win since a submission loss to Mike Davis, leaving him in unranked territory.

A potential bout with Mitchell would easily be his most high-profile and a way for Levy to break into the rankings. It would also be his stiffest test yet.

Chael Sonnen is in favor of Bryce Mitchell vs. Natan Levy

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen recently shared his thoughts on Bryce Mitchell's comments on Adolf H*tler. He, too, disagreed with 'Thug Nasty' but later shifted his attention toward the promotional potential of it all, calling for a bout between him and Natan Levy.

"Natan Levy gets the truth telling bad-a** award of the day. Been too long since we saw him in the octagon. Levy vs. Mitchell. UFC make it happen!!!"

With UFC CEO Dana White disagreeing with the rampant calls for the promotion to release Mitchell while still condemning the latter's comments, a possible bout with Levy may very well be on the horizon.

