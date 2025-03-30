Bryce Mitchell shares six-word message reacting to post highlighting Casey Anthony walking free but Cain Velasquez getting prison time

Bryce Mitchell expressed his frustration with what he sees as a broken justice system in a recent upload on Instagram. He strongly reacted to two high-profile legal cases, featuring images of Casey Anthony, who was acquitted in 2011 after facing charges related to the death of her two-year-old daughter, and former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, who was recently sentenced to five years in prison for a 2022 shooting incident.

Ad

Velasquez had been under house arrest since 2022 for chasing and firing his gun at a man named Harry Goularte Jr., who reportedly molested his son at a daycare facility. He later pleaded no contest and accepted responsibility for his deeds. Bactions, but was sentenced on March 24.

Mitchell's Instagram story questioned how someone accused of shooting a man to defend his child has to serve time, and one walks free after her child's death.

Ad

Trending

Mitchell's story was captioned:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"No justice till you see God"

Check out a screenshot of Bryce Mitchell's story below:

Screenshot of Bryce Mitchell’s Instagram story [Screenshot courtesy: @thugnasty_ufc on Instagram]

Bryce Mitchell praises Kron Gracie’s striking in recent podcast Appearance with Jake Shields

A few days ago, Bryce Mitchell had a conversation with former UFC fighter Jake Shields on the Fight Back podcast. Mitchell talked about his upcoming bout with Jean Silva at UFC 314, as the Arkansas native enters the octagon as an underdog, with all betting odds against him.

Ad

'Thug Nasty' also reflected his victory over Kron Gracie at UFC 310. Even though he knocked Gracie down, finishing with a couple of brutal elbows in the third round, the 30-year-old spoke highly of his opponent and his striking abilities, showing disappointment in the backlash Gracie faced after his loss:

"He's so underestimated. They have no clue how good his boxing is. People say he can't box, he'd knock them the f*** out. I mean, the dude can box, brother. He hit me just as much as these elite strikers hit me"

Ad

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments in the video below (2:11):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.