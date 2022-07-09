You're a man of your word - Bryce Mitchell thanks Dana White for finalizing $45,000 donation

Bryce Mitchell promised to donate $45,000 to a charity after his thrilling win over Edson Barboza at UFC 272. Dana White was moved by the featherweight's intentions and pledged that he would pay the sum instead, asking 'Thug Nasty' to keep all of his earnings.

While Mitchell still went on to donate half of his fight purse, it appears that the UFC president has delivered on his promise.

Taking to social media, Mitchell confirmed White's donation and thanked the UFC chief for his efforts. Here's what the 27-year-old wrote on Twitter while confirming in a screengrab that White fulfilled his promise:

"Thank u @danawhite ur a man of ur word."

Following his win at UFC 272, Mitchell appeared at the post-fight presser and discussed his decision to donate half of his purse. The 27-year-old stated that it's a trend he plans to continue throughout his MMA career.

Bryce Mitchell responds to Movsar Evloev call out

Bryce Mitchell (15-0) was called out by another undefeated prospect, Movsar Evloev (16-0) after 'Thug Nasty' offered to fight anyone ranked above him in October this year.

While Evloev is positioned right behind Mitchell at No.10, the Russian issued a challenge stating that nobody in the division above him is unbeaten like himself:

"i am right next to you. Nobody above you is undefeated. Lets go!"

If a fight between Bryce Mitchell and Movsar Evloev were to happen, it would be nothing short of spectacular. However, it appears that 'Thug Nasty' would rather fight the Russian on the streets than inside the octagon.

Taking to Instagram, Mitchell threatened to beat both Evloev and his manager:

Both fighters are amongst the fastest rising stars in the stacked featherweight division. The pair are known for their dominant grappling prowess and are likely to cross paths at some point down the line.

Mitchell made his promotional debut in 2018 following a stint on The Ultimate Fighter. Counting his fight on the Ultimate Fighter finale against Tyler Diamond, the American has gone 5-0 in the UFC.

Meanwhile, Evloev has gone 6-0 under the promotional banner since joining the UFC ranks in 2019.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far