‘Buchecha’ hopes Arjan Bhullar-Anatoly Malykhin clash doesn’t hit a standstill and ‘happens this month’

As one of the top contenders in the heavyweight division, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has got his eyes firmly fixed on ONE Friday Fights 22.

Whilst he has his own content to prepare for, facing off with Reug Reug at ONE Fight Night 13, the future of the heavyweight division will be decided on June 23.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand the division will finally have one true world champion as the title gets unified between Arjan Bhullar and the interim titleholder Anatoly Malykhin.

Due to Bhullar’s over two year period of inactivity, the division has been in a somewhat static date but that also comes to an end when he finally faces off with the undefeated Russian powerhouse inside the Circle.

In the hopes that he can produce another emphatic win of his own under the ONE Championship banner and solidify his place as the next rightful title challenger, Almeida is just hoping that the fight finally happens this time around.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, ‘Buchecha’ spoke about the match-up and his thoughts on Bhullar vs. Malykhin:

“I hope it don't get pushed back anymore. I really hope it happens this month.”

With one eye on the huge heavyweight clash on June 23, Almeida will direct his attention towards securing his fifth consecutive win under the ONE banner to guarantee his shot at whoever emerges victories at Lumpinee.

