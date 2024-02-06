Bud Light's Super Bowl ad goes wild: Dana White, Post Malone, and a T-Rex walk in!

It appears as though fans won't have to wait until the Super Bowl to see some of the commercials. Bud Light recently leaked theirs ahead of time, which featured Dana White.

The Super Bowl is the culmination of the NFL season as two teams compete for the biggest prize in football. This year's championship game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Despite the game attracting football fans, it is also known for multi-million dollar commercials as advertisers look to capitalize on the casual viewers tuning in to watch the game and the halftime show.

This year is no different as it appears Bud Light has spent a premium on their commercial. In addition to the UFC CEO, the commercial features Post Malone, former Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning, and a T-Rex roaming around.

The commercial is set in a bar, with a group of friends having their dreams come true by the Bud Light genie. While in the bar, one of the friends, who already had his dream of a massive bicep come true, wishes he was at the fight being shown on the television screen. He then transported on stage with White, whose brief appearance is capped off by his one line of dialogue:

"He's gonna need another bicep."

It will be interesting to see what other brands have planned for their commercials, as it has become just as highly anticipated as the game itself each year.

Check out the full Bud Light Super Bowl commercial below:

