"Burn a hole right through the bottom" - When Joe Rogan joked about Conor McGregor's p*ss melting the "USADA cup"

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has shared a cordial relationship with Conor McGregor over the years, with both MMA personalities often praising one another. However, Rogan ended up irking McGregor in December 2022 after a few comments were made regarding the Irishman's alleged steroid use.

Conor McGregor hasn't competed since suffering a horrific leg injury in his lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Earlier this year, it was reported that McGregor could return to fight Michael Chandler, potentially at welterweight, in late 2023.

However, since McGregor recently missed the USADA deadline, it's likely that his comeback matchup against Chandler might not take place this year.

During his injury hiatus, McGregor appears to have bulked up, which, in turn, has led certain sections of the MMA community to speculate as to whether he's using steroids/banned PEDs (Performance Enhancing Drugs) for the same.

In episode #1905 of the JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast in December 2022, Joe Rogan spoke to fitness influencer Derek of the 'More Plates More Dates' YouTube channel.

Joe Rogan alluded to the fact that McGregor left the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing pool after his injury and hasn't re-entered it. He further indicated that 'The Notorious' might have used his time out of the testing pool to utilize PEDs and gain an unfair advantage in recovery and bulking. Rogan stated:

"He's taking his shirt off and posing constantly, and he looks like his p*ss would melt that USADA cup. Like, it would just like burn a hole right through the bottom of that USADA cup... The weird thing is that there is a loophole in USADA that allows you to get out of the testing pool. It seems weird and you just need six months. If someone's had an injury though, that's a very wise way to approach it right?"

Derek chimed in and explained that since McGregor has been recovering from a serious leg injury and knew that he wouldn't be tested by USADA, the UFC megastar might have been incentivized to use PEDs.

Conor McGregor fired back at Joe Rogan over his steroid use allegation

Joe Rogan has self-admittedly used steroids/PEDs to help maintain and improve his fitness and holistic well-being. While Rogan has been quite candid about his steroid use, Conor McGregor lambasted him regardless. 'The Notorious' took to Twitter to hit back at Rogan after the UFC commentator accused him of steroid use on the JRE podcast.

In a tweet that he later deleted, Conor McGregor posted a couple of photos of Joe Rogan, highlighting the latter's jacked physique in his twenties and fifties, respectively. Joking about Rogan's taekwondo background and jibing at him for not having competed in the UFC, McGregor wrote:

"Joe looks like his p*ss melts his knickers, in the company that long and never took a fight hahaha @ufc oh tae kwon do competition , call the cops hahahahaah"

