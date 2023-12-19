Business before beef? Logan Paul tells Jake Paul to squash KSI beef for ‘Prime’ profits

Logan Paul has finally asked Jake Paul to settle his storied feud with KSI, who is the eldest Paul brother's close friend and business partner. Both men are the joint public face of PRIME, having parlayed their popularity into positive promotion for the brand.

'Maverick,' however, wants to bring his younger brother on board to elevate PRIME to new heights. Unfortunately, 'The Problem Child' has an active feud with KSI, with whom he has been trash-talking back and forth for years now, with both men challenging each other to a boxing match.

Things have come to a head, and the eldest Paul brother recently urged his younger sibling to finally face KSI and settle their beef in order for the three of them to promote PRIME.

"I need y'all to fight and then make up so you can join Prime."

Logan Paul urging Jake Paul to solve his issues with KSI

Unfortunately, a fight between the two does not seem to be on the horizon. KSI recently faced streamer IShowSpeed in a charity match. Meanwhile, on the same evening, 'The Problem Child' took on Andre August, knocking him out in round one with a thunderous uppercut.

The win marked Paul's first step toward the world championship he has vowed to capture in boxing. By contrast, KSI's last serious boxing match was a loss to Tommy Fury, who also handed the younger Paul brother his first professional loss in the squared circle of boxing.

Logan Paul's success as a WWE superstar

While Jake Paul has found significant success as a boxer, Logan Paul's niche is in the world of professional wrestling. He signed with WWE back in 2021 and wowed fans and fellow sports entertainers alike with his athleticism and work rate, which is relatively unmatched by most celebrity wrestlers.

His success in the ring peaked recently after he captured the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio. It marks 'Maverick's' first major honor as a professional wrestler. Now, fans of his will wait with high anticipation for his first title defense.

Logan Paul being congratulated for US Championship win

