Cain Velasquez hopeful of release; bail hearing date officially set

As he approaches his bail hearing that’s set to take place on Monday, May 16, Cain Velasquez is hopeful that he will be released.

As reported by ESPN MMA, Velasquez allegedly shot at accused child molester Harry Eugene Goularte in Santa Clara County, California, on February 28. The former UFC heavyweight champion had reportedly engaged in a high-speed chase, rammed Goularte’s vehicle, and then shot at it with a 40-caliber handgun.

While Goularte and his mother were unhurt, Goularte’s stepfather, Paul Bender, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Velasquez was soon arrested, and on March 2, he was charged with attempted first-degree murder along with multiple charges of gun-related crimes.

Velasquez’s arraignment hearing took place on March 7, during which Judge Sheylna Brown noted that Velasquez’s actions were “reckless” and that releasing him on bail would pose a great risk. However, speaking to USA Today’s MMA Junkie, defense attorney Mark Geragos emphasized that his client, Cain Velasquez, isn’t a threat to the public. Geragos stated:

“The bail hearing is scheduled for Monday, and we're hopeful that he'll be released on terms and conditions that can satisfy the court that there is no threat, which there clearly is not… Based on what I've seen of Cain and what I know of Cain, there is no threat.”

While the bail hearing is set for May 16, Velasquez’s plea hearing is scheduled to take place on June 10. Soon after the shooting incident, it was reported that Goularte was facing a felony charge of “a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14.”

The alleged victim of Goularte was a four-year-old relative of Velasquez who used to attend a daycare center run by Goularte's mother. Velasquez shot at Goularte three days after the latter was released on bail.

Daniel Cormier hopes Cain Velasquez and Luke Rockhold follow him and Khabib Nurmagomedov into the UFC Hall of Fame

Many in the MMA community have expressed their support for Cain Velasquez during this difficult time, including his longtime friend and AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) teammate Daniel Cormier. Furthermore, Cormier and AKA’s Khabib Nurmagomedov were inducted into this year’s UFC Hall of Fame.

Cormier was recently congratulated by AKA member Luke Rockhold on his Hall of Fame induction. DC responded by asserting that he’d love to see both Rockhold and Velasquez follow him and ‘The Eagle’ into the Hall of Fame. Commenting on Rockhold’s Instagram post, Cormier said:

"You’re the best @lukerockhold you are my brother and I love you for always being there. I can’t wait until you and Cain join @khabib_nurmagomedov and I !!!! #weareaka #brothers #foreststreet"

