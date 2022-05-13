Daniel Cormier hopes Luke Rockhold and Cain Velasquez follow him and Khabib Nurmagomedov into UFC Hall of Fame

Daniel Cormier is hoping that his American Kickboxing Academy teammates Luke Rockhold and Cain Velasquez eventually follow him and Khabib Nurmagomedov into the UFC Hall-of-Fame.

The UFC recently announced that the former two-division world champion is set to be inducted into the organization's Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022. The development was good news for Rockhold, who took to Instagram to congratulate his friend.

Needless to say, Cormier was touched by the former UFC middleweight champion's message. The commentator returned the kind words, saying he hopes to see Rockhold and Velasquez also get their accolades in the future. Replying to the post, 'DC' wrote:

"You’re the best @lukerockhold you are my brother and I love you for always being there. I can’t wait until you and Cain join @khabib_nurmagomedov and I !!!! #weareaka #brothers #foreststreet"

Earlier this year, it was announced that Nurmagomedov will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s 'Modern Wing' as a member of the class of 2022. The undefeated fighter decided to retire in 2020, leaving the sport with an immaculate 29-0 record.

Only time will tell if Rockhold's body of work will lead him into the UFC Hall of Fame. It will also be interesting to see whether the company will honor Velasquez, who is currently being tried for attempted murder.

Daniel Cormier opens up about his UFC Hall of Fame selection

Daniel Cormier found out about his UFC Hall of Fame selection during the broadcast of the recently-concluded UFC 274 event. The former champion was overwhelmed with emotions as the Arizona crowd cheered him on.

After the event, Cormier had the chance to compose his thoughts. Speaking about his achievements during the post-event presser, 'DC' told reporters:

"Every guy in there [UFC Hall of Fame] is in there because they deserve it, so it’s truly a pleasure to sit along side these people, all these people I looked up to for so long. And every time, like I said, I’ll be called a UFC Hall of Famer. It means the world to me."

