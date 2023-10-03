Cain Velasquez obtains special court order to corner Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 300

Cain Velasquez has reportedly obtained a special court order to corner his AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) training partner Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 300.

The Bellator 300 event will transpire at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, USA, on October 7, 2023. It'll be headlined by a title matchup between Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov and Brent Primus. The event will also feature two other title matchups.

As reported by MMA Fighting, despite the travel restrictions placed on Cain Velasquez due to his ongoing legal battle, he'll serve as a cornerman for Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 300. Andy Foster, the executive director of the CSAC (California State Athletic Commission), has confirmed that Velasquez was granted the court's permission to be in Nurmagomedov's corner at the event.

It'd be the first time Velasquez is cornering a fighter after his February 2022 shootout incident. In a text Foster sent to MMA Fighting, he stated the following:

"He is scheduled to corner... We are in possession of a court order permitting him to do so."

In February 2022, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez allegedly shot at Harry Goularte Jr. after a high-speed vehicle chase in Santa Clara County, California, USA. Velasquez has been accused of ramming his vehicle into that of Goularte Jr. and firing multiple rounds at him with a handgun.

Harry Goularte Jr. was traveling with his mother and stepfather in the vehicle. While Goularte Jr. and his mother weren't hurt by the firing, his stepfather sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The UFC legend was arrested and spent 8 months behind bars. Velasquez was released on a $1 million bail in November 2022. The 41-year-old has to seek the court's permission whenever he has to travel or make public appearances.

Velasquez has garnered widespread support from the MMA community. A myriad of reports emerged that he'd attacked Goularte Jr. to avenge the alleged child se**al abuse that the latter committed against the former UFC fighter's four-year-old son.

Harry Goularte Jr. had previously been arrested for allegedly committing child se**al abuse against Velasquez's child at a daycare center run by his (Goularte Jr.'s) mother. The shootout took place after Goularte Jr. was released from custody.

What's next for former UFC heavyweight kingpin Cain Velasquez?

Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez announced his retirement from the sport of MMA in late 2019. Velasquez has notably performed in the professional wrestling realm after his MMA departure. He briefly competed in the WWE and has lately been working with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

Cain Velasquez and his family's quest to seek justice for his son has witnessed them continually pursue a legal campaign against the accused, Harry Goularte Jr. As for Velasquez's case, stemming from the February 2022 shootout incident, he's expected to go to trial in January 2024 on charges of premeditated and attempted murder.

If convicted, Velasquez faces life in prison. Moreover, the combat sports great is facing several other charges in relation to the incident.

