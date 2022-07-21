"He represented our company with dignity" - What Dana White wrote in letter to Superior Court judge in support of Cain Velasquez

Dana White extended his support to former UFC champion Cain Velasquez soon after the latter was arrested and charged with attempted murder. White, amongst other prominent MMA figures, wrote to the Santa Clara County Superior Court judge, appealing that Velasquez's character be considered in adjuticating the case.

The full letter written by the UFC honcho was procured by MMA Junkie where the UFC president lauded Velasquez as a 'model example' of a professional athlete. White also gave props to the former UFC champ for representing the company with dignity during his stint there.

Read the full letter below:

"March 4, 2022

To the honorable judge of the Santa Clara Superior Court,

I write this reference in full knowledge of Cain Velasquez’s current charges of attempted murder and assault. I was stunned to learn of these charges against him, as they are completely out of character for the man I was proud to say was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion.

I have known Mr. Velasquez for more than 15 years, and during his time as an active athlete with UFC, he represented our company with dignity and always treated others with respect. He was a model example of how a professional athlete should carry himself, projecting a positive image to UFC’s fanbase. Mr. Velasquez was extremely professional and went above and beyond to make a connection with our fans and promote the sport of mixed martial arts—- not only as an entertainment product, but also as a character—building discipline.

As a Mexican American, Mr. Velasquez was proud of his heritage and never passed up an opportunity to visit Mexico on behalf of our company and demonstrate his gratitude

to the Mexican fans for their support.

People who know him best describe him as a humble, soft-spoken man who was very much dedicated t0 his family, including his wife and his two children.

If given the opportunity, I’m sure Mr. Velasquez would like nothing more than to return to his family and continue to make a positive impact on his community.

I sincerely ask that you take this into consideration as you adjudicate next steps in this process concerning Mr. Velasquez.

lf you wish for me to confirm any of the above, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely, Dana White UFC President"

Velasquez allegedly chased down a truck on February 28, carrying Harry Goularte and shot at it, injuring Goularte's step-father, Paul Bender's arm. Goularte is accused of molesting Velasquez's four-year-old son at a home daycare run by the former's mother.

The 40-year-old now remains at the Santa Clara County main jail and could face up to 20 years and life in prison if convicted of attempted murder.

Dana White's letter was as part of a 246-page petition which Cain Velasquez’s attorney, Mark Geragos, filed in the 6th District Court of Appeal requesting his client's release from jail.

Teammates Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov amongst dozens of MMA stars supporting Cain velasquez

The MMA community seems to be united for once when it comes to rallying behind Cain Velasquez. According to ESPN, Velasquez's teammates at the American Kickboxing Academy, Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov were amongst dozens of MMA dignitaries who extended their support to Velasquez.

In addition to 'DC' and 'The Eagle', Islam Makhachev, Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo, Brandon Moreno, Fabricio Werdum, Yair Rodriuguez and Kelvin Gastelum were some prominent UFC names who wrote letters in support of Cain Velasquez. Thankful to his AKA teammate for his support, 'DC' wrote:

"Throughout the years, he has traveled with me, supported me, and even helped me prepare for a coaching job at the high school while I retired from my fighter career. Cain has taken it upon himself to help every chance he gets."

Sharing similar sentiments, Nurmagomedov wrote:

"[Velasquez] is an honest and kindhearted person who would do anything for his family and friends. He is the type of man that most of us would want on our side in life."

