Caleb Plant discusses fighting in kickboxing tournaments alongside Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson before moving to boxing 

Caleb Plant has accomplished about as much as one could hope for in a professional boxing career. The Tennessee native is a former multiple-time world champion, has fought on the world's biggest stages and against some of the sport's biggest names, including Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez.

But during his recent appearance on P4P with Kamaru & Henry, hosted by Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, Plant opened up about his career as a kickboxer before transitioning to boxing.

'Sweethands' competed at an elite level in the sport, and stated that he has known former UFC welterweight contender Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson since he was a child. Thompson is regarded as one of the best pure strikers in the history of MMA.

The former IBF super middleweight champion discussed his kickboxing career, saying this:

"I first started off kickboxing. I won the IKFs [International Kickboxing Federation]. I've been in the same tournaments as 'Wonderboy'. He's known me since I was a little kid. It was full-contact kickboxing, so no kicks below the waist, all you've got to do is throw six kicks per round. You can come out and throw six kicks in the first minute and then just box the rest of the round... I got five world titles and non-national titles."

Watch Caleb Plant's interview below from 4:00:

Caleb Plant squashes his beef with Jermall Charlo following slap incident

Caleb Plant has been eager to settle his issues with Jermall Charlo for months, having called for a bout with him since December. But the pair have now squashed their beef, and it appears that a potential clash between them is now off the table.

Plant was captured slapping Charlo backstage at the weigh-ins for Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. in 2023. According to 'Sweethands', his reaction came after 'Hitman' grabbed his beard.

Last week, the former IBF super middleweight champion once again called to face Charlo in the ring, which appeared to have prompted an apology from his former foe.

The undefeated fighter took to the internet to share a message with Plant, and said this:

"Caleb Plant, what's up fool. I ain't mad at you dog, you got your lick back. I was pulling on your beard, that's my fault... You got your lick back, it's cool."

'Sweethands' replied, writing this:

"Honestly it's all good bro. I appreciate the apology. I'm not your enemy anymore so long as you allow it."

See the exchange below: