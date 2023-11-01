“Call it a 50/50 fight and see what happens” - Eddie Hearn wants Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou, calls out MMA world for getting carried away 

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou could be on course for what would be another mega crossover clash between boxing and MMA.

Ngannou took on Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia last weekend, with the former UFC champion proving to be a far tougher test for the WBC champion than many expected.

Ngannou was able to compete with Fury for all ten rounds and even dropped 'The Gypsy King' with a left hook in the third round. Many believe the Cameroonian will now remain in the boxing world, as a number of other fights have become available, including bouts with Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.

Given Ngannou's incredible showing against Fury, some figures within the MMA world, such as Ariel Helwani, believe that 'The Predator' would provide a stiff test for the likes of Wilder and 'AJ'.

But Joshua's promoter and chairman of Matchroom Boxing, Eddie Hearn, has scoffed at the idea that Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou would be a close fight. Hearn was recently interviewed by iFL TV when he said this:

"We've got these MMA invaders coming in, and we've got to stand firm as the boxing community. But some people think Ngannou vs. AJ is a 50/50 fight. Oh my God, sign me up. And call it a 50/50 fight, you'll see what happens."

Watch the video below from 13:25:

Anthony Joshua would "finish" Tyson Fury's career, claims Eddie Hearn

Tyson Fury took on Francis Ngannou in an epic crossover clash in Saudi Arabia last weekend. 'The Gypsy King' was expected to dominate the +1800 underdog Ngannou, but what fans witnessed was a highly competitive fight.

Fury was awarded a split-decision victory, but many felt that 'The Predator' had won the fight. Fans and fighters were stunned by the WBC champion's performance equally as much as they were impressed with Ngannou's.

Following the fight, Eddie Hearn was asked to share his thoughts on the controversial result during an interview with Boxing Social. Hearn declared that his client, Anthony Joshua, would knock out 'The Gypsy King' should the pair fight and that 'AJ' would finish Fury's career.

Hearn said this:

"I don't know what the Wilder fight took out of [Fury], but I'm telling you now and I've told you before, and people will laugh at me, [Anthony Joshua] beats Tyson Fury every day of the week, and twice on a Sunday. He will knock him out inside six rounds. And we're in danger of not getting that fight. So, I'll tell you what, just scrap everything and make AJ against Fury now. And I'm telling you now, AJ will beat him comfortably and he will stop him and he will finish his career."

Watch the video below from 2:00: