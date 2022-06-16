"A lot of ways this one can go, but all of them I see with my hand raised" - Calvin Kattar breaks down fight against Josh Emmett

Calvin Kattar has put forth his analysis regarding his upcoming fight against Josh Emmett. Speaking to Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole, Kattar referenced his most recent fights, a unanimous decision loss against Max Holloway in January 2021 and a unanimous decision win over Giga Chikadze in January 2022.

The 34-year-old asserted that he’s learned a lot from the Holloway and Chikadze fights, akin to how he’s learned from other opponents as well. However, Kattar emphasized that they’re all in the past and that he’s currently focused on Emmett.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc Calvin Kattar bounces back in style!



After a year away Boston's finest, Calvin Kattar, returned to the UFC with an incredible performance! Calvin Kattar bounces back in style!After a year away Boston's finest, Calvin Kattar, returned to the UFC with an incredible performance! https://t.co/zK2zPs52Ek

Kattar, who holds the No. 4 spot in the official UFC featherweight rankings, pointed out that Emmett poses a lot of threats to him inside the octagon. Regardless, expressing his confidence in beating the 37-year-old, Kattar suggested that he too poses threats to Emmett.

Furthermore, speaking about his size and reach advantage over most other featherweights, including Emmett, the Boston native stated:

“I like it, definitely. Part of that is being able to do the weight cut properly, which I feel like we’ve done great at this point. Just understanding how to do a correct weight cut, and then utilizing that to our advantage on fight night with the reach."

He further added:

"These guys like, Josh, is a big, stocky guy. But like you said, I might have some reach on him. So, we’ll just see how that plays out. Try to keep him at bay. If he comes inside, then we’ve got something for that too. So, a lot of ways this one can go, but all of them I see with my hand raised.”

Watch Calvin Kattar’s conversation with Kevin Iole in the video below:

Calvin Kattar on a potential fight against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski

Presently, Calvin Kattar is scheduled to face Josh Emmett in the headlining fight of the UFC on ESPN 37 event on June 18. Meanwhile, reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is set to defend his title in a trilogy matchup against Max Holloway at UFC 276 on July 2.

Earlier this year, Kattar secured an impressive win over Giga Chikadze, whereas Volkanovski defeated Chan Sung Jung. Speaking to The Schmo, Kattar had subsequently called for a fight against Volkanovski.

Directing words of high praise towards ‘The Great,’ Kattar highlighted that he’s working towards a showdown against Volkanovski and hopes to fight him someday. Speaking to The Schmo, Kattar said:

"I have a lot of respect for the champ. He's always trying to fight contenders. The guy who is next up and earned it. Not the guy asking for it. We're working towards that fight one day."

Watch the full interview below:

