"We're working towards that fight" - Calvin Kattar has his sights set on Alexander Volkanovski

After an impressive win against Giga Chikadze, Calvin Kattar recently mentioned his desire to fight UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Holding a UFC record of 7-3, 'The Boston Finisher' has won three of his last five fights. Although Kattar may need one more win before getting a title shot, the lack of featherweight title contenders gives the callout validity.

Last time out, Volkanovski demolished 'The Korean Zombie' after Max Holloway pulled out with an injury. With little interest in the other contenders, 'The Great' is considering a division change to satisfy his need for a challenge.

The idea of Kattar throwing his name into the mix right now is perfect. The lack of interest could change depending on how the Boston-born fighter plays his cards. While speaking with The Schmo, 'The Boston Finisher' had this to say about the featherweight champion:

"I have a lot of respect for the champ. He's always trying to fight contenders. The guy who is next up and earned it. Not the guy asking for it. We're working towards that fight one day."

Although Kattar did not mention a timeframe, the assumption is that he wants a title shot sooner rather than later. 'The Boston Finisher' showed massive improvements against Chikadze and is one of two top-five featherweights that have not fought Volkanovski.

With Arnold Allen calling out Kattar after his last win, a title eliminator against 'The Boston Finisher' could be next, giving Volkanovski time to become a two-division champion if he chooses to.

Calvin Kattar says he wants to earn the belt

Win or lose, 'The Boston Finisher' shows up every fight ready to do whatever it takes to win. Kattar has been in several wars and has earned everything he has accomplished through hard work and dedication.

So it is no surprise that he plans to earn the featherweight champion the same way. While speaking with The Schmo, Kattar had this to say:

"The ultimate compliment they could say about me is that I earned it. I'm just working on earning it. Whoever they put in front of me, just gotta take them out. When I get that belt, I want it to be earned."

The featherweight division has several variables between Volkanoski's potential weight switch and Holloway's eagerness to win the title back. Kattar's next fight should be a title eliminator against Allen, but 'The Korean Zombie' getting the last title shot shows that anything can happen.

Watch Allen mention Kattar during his post-fight interview below:

