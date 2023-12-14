"Calvin Kattar" , "Emmett" - Veteran knockout artist expresses desire to fight at UFC 300, fans play matchmaker

UFC 300 will be next year's blockbuster MMA event, where the promotion will celebrate the landmark pay-per-view. While there are no confirmed matchups for the card, several fighters have expressed their desire to fight at the event, including Brazilian knockout artist Edson Barboza.

A striking buzzsaw with blistering speed and explosive power, Barboza is one of the sport's most exciting action-fighters. In an interview with TNT Sports ahead of UFC 296, UFC CEO Dana White promised thrilling UFC 300 matchups from the very first prelim bout to the last.

Edson Barboza took to the comment section of the MMA Junkie's post on White's comments and called for a fight on the card, subtly asking the fans who they'd pair him up with.

This led to several comments proposing entertaining striking bouts for the Brazilian. One fan referenced dynamic kicker and former UFC interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez.

"@edsonbarbozajr Yair Rodriguez"

Another fan, however, mentioned one of the division's best boxers, Calvin Kattar:

"@edsonbarbozajr Calvin Kattar"

Josh Emmett was also mentioned in one of the comments as a compelling opponent:

"@edsonbarbozajr Emmett"

However, not every comment was a serious suggestion, as one fan jokingly proposed a matchup between him and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou:

"@edsonbarbozajr Francis"

The Brazilian phenom fought as recently as October 14, where he defeated Sodiqu Yusuff via unanimous decision to extend his win streak to two consecutive victories. The win brought Barboza within touching distance of the featherweight top 10, as he is now the #11 ranked 145-pounder in the division.

UFC 300 may or may not feature Conor McGregor

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has been linked to two UFC events now, UFC 296 and UFC 300. The former was briefly teased by newly-minted UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, who was hopeful of co-headlining the event alongside his idol.

However, the Irishman's USADA struggles prevented him from being eligible to fight. Meanwhile, UFC 300 was recently proposed as the potential host for McGregor's octagon return. After all, the biggest pay-per-view of the year should feature the sport's biggest star.

Unfortunately, the Irishman's head coach, John Kavanagh, iced fan expectations by alluding to McGregor possibly being booked for a later event. However, given the UFC's tendency to keep things under wraps, it could merely be possible misdirection.