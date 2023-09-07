This weekend will see the UFC visit Sydney, Australia for its latest pay-per-view, and in the headline bout, Israel Adesanya is set to defend his middleweight title.

Adesanya’s opponent will not be top contender Dricus du Plessis, but instead No.5 ranked Sean Strickland, who is coming off back-to-back wins in the octagon.

Despite ‘Tarzan’ not being favored to beat Israel Adesanya in their upcoming clash, the challenger has at least created interest in the fight.

Earlier this week, for instance, Strickland was shown sparring with an apparent fan in an odd scene, something that UFC President Dana White didn’t seem all that keen on.

Despite the challenger’s sometimes controversial nature, one fellow UFC star who appears to be rooting for him is Marvin Vettori, albeit not in a flattering way per say.

The No.3 ranked middleweight in the world took to Twitter to label Strickland a “psychopath” – but also labeled Israel Adesanya a “sh*tbag of a person” before suggesting he was behind the challenger this weekend.

Vettori’s mention of Adesanya and fetishes seems to be a reference to some of the various odd stories that have leaked out about ‘The Last Stylebender’ over the years.

For instance, earlier in 2023, an odd video was re-tweeted by Adesanya that seemed to show him inappropriately touching his dog. This was something that did not go down well with a number of fans online.

Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland: What did the two rivals say to each other in their recent staredown?

UFC 293 is set to go down this weekend, and in the headline bout, Israel Adesanya will defend his middleweight crown against Sean Strickland.

The two rivals went nose-to-nose at the press conference prior to tomorrow night’s weigh-in, and cameras caught a fascinating exchange between them.

In a video posted to Twitter, Adesanya can be heard praising Strickland’s hat, before ‘Tarzan’ responds by telling ‘The Last Stylebender’ that he’s “trying to get (your) bankroll”.

Adesanya can then be heard responding to this by telling Strickland “You got paid for this fight, I’m sure.”

Watch a brief video of this exchange below.

