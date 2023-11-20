"Can I be a fly on that wall?" - Fans mesmerized with Paige VanZant's mirror selfies in classy white and denim

The MMA community has seemingly been mesmerized by Paige VanZant's aesthetic mirror selfies in classy white and denim.

Over the past several years, Paige VanZant's MMA run has garnered both praise and criticism from combat sports fans and experts. After tasting success early in the UFC, '12 Gauge' suffered multiple defeats, which eventually resulted in her parting ways with the UFC in the second half of 2020.

The former UFC women's strawweight and flyweight star subsequently competed as a professional wrestler in AEW in the 2021-2022 timeframe. Besides, VanZant fought for the bare-knuckle boxing organization, BKFC, twice in 2021.

The 29-year-old has recently risen to prominence in the modeling sphere, particularly because of her success as an OnlyF*ns content creator. The Paige VanZant photos, especially those she presents on the OnlyF*ns platform, are known to garner a considerable number of views, boosting her brand value in the social media influencer dominion.

Furthermore, VanZant has now posted a few selfies on Instagram, wherein she's seen sporting a beautiful denim and white attire. MMA fans soon took to her Instagram post's comments section and expressed their appreciation.

One fan labeled her the "most mesmerizing woman," whereas another suggested that she's her husband Austin Vanderford's biggest victory. Another fan jestingly insinuated that VanZant ought to stop posting such alluring photos as his wife doesn't like such photos on his Instagram feed.

Many others emphasized that '12 Gauge' is truly gorgeous. One Instagram user notably implied that he'd have liked to be present next to VanZant when her denim photos were taken:

"Can I be a fly on that wall?"

Check out the screenshots of a few fan reactions to VanZant's photos below:

Screenshots of fan reactions

Former UFC star Paige VanZant on potential return to fighting

The Paige VanZant selfies on her Instagram handle and the plethora of her content on OnlyF*ns have helped the MMA veteran maintain a constant presence in the minds of fight fans. Nevertheless, since her last combat sports contest, a BKFC fight in July 2021, many have questioned whether she'll ever compete in combat sports again.

Responded to a fan's query on her Instagram Stories earlier this year, Paige VanZant addressed the same and alluded that she was supposed to face Charisa Sigala at BKFC 27 in August 2022. However, the fight was postponed to October 2022 and later canceled about a week before the event.

Paige VanZant explained that she "got mega depressed" after the fight cancelation. She has since been training to have fun and improve rather than for a specific fight. Indicating that she'll return when she feels she's truly ready to fight, VanZant stated:

"Once I feel like I’m mentally and physically prepared, then I’m going to take a fight. I don’t want to just take a fight because I want to. I want to really feel it in my body, that I’m ready. So, it’s coming though. I am working really hard."