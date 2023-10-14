Can the result of Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis impact the MMA fighter's future inside the cage?

The Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight is one of the most highly anticipated combat sports contests of 2023. YouTuber and WWE superstar Paul is scheduled to face BJJ savant and MMA fighter Danis in a boxing match.

Their showdown would be one of the two headlining boxing matches of the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card. The event will transpire at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on October 14, 2023.

Paul (0-1 professional boxing) has previously fought in exhibition, amateur, and professional boxing bouts. However, he's never competed in the sport of MMA or in the submission grappling realm.

Meanwhile, Danis' expected fight against Paul would mark the former's boxing debut. While 'El Jefe' is yet to compete in the boxing realm, he has two professional MMA bouts and a significant number of submission grappling matches on his combat sports resume.

One of the most notable accusations Paul and Danis have levied against each other is that of trying to withdraw from their fight. 'El Jefe' has time and again alleged that the YouTuber is afraid of fighting him and would pull out of their boxing match.

Similarly, Paul has consistently highlighted Danis' reputation for withdrawing from fights. During their DAZN X Series face-to-face interview a few weeks ago, Paul insinuated that he foresees Danis pulling out of their fight.

Dillon Danis disagreed with the aforementioned assertion. Nevertheless, Logan Paul proceeded to seemingly raise the stakes and put forth a challenge to 'El Jefe.' Paul claimed that if Danis does indeed box him on October 14, he'll face him (Danis) in a rematch in the sport of MMA. 'The Maverick' stated:

"If you show up to this fight October 14th, I will rematch you in MMA."

Following Logan Paul's offer, they shook hands and suggested they'd agreed to Paul's terms for their potential rematch. However, the possible Paul-Danis rematch in MMA hasn't been officially announced.

While it's unclear as to whom he'll face in his next MMA bout, in an MMA Hour appearance earlier this month, Danis indicated that he's looking to fight in the UFC after beating Paul.

Watch the Paul-Danis interaction in Danis' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

A closer look at how the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis result could affect Danis' MMA career

Heading into their fight, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis have taken several extremely personal jibes at one another. 'El Jefe' has relentlessly targeted Paul's fiance Nina Agdal during the fight's buildup. Danis is currently engaged in a legal battle with Agdal.

Presently, Dillon Danis boasts an undefeated 2-0 professional MMA record. However, he hasn't competed in the sport since June 2019. Considering the variables at play in his grudge match against Logan Paul, many believe that should Danis lose their boxing showdown, it'd adversely affect his combat sports career.

The consensus is that the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis result could have major implications on Danis' MMA future, particularly in regard to his brand value.