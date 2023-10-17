"Can’t even run outside without the security" - UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev blasts Dillon Danis for 'f**k Arsenal' post

Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis was blasted by UFC flyweight sensation Muhammad Mokaev on one of his posts on X (formerly Twitter).

Danis posted about being in London claiming to 'run' the city and also took a dig at one of the city's Premier League teams, Arsenal F.C. The Gunners are currently joint-top of the Premier League alongside staunch rivals Tottenham Hotspur F.C.

Muhammad Mokaev commented on Danis' X post and called him out for needing security in public.

"You can’t even run outside without the security never mind running London"

Danis was most likely in London for his interview with British TV host Piers Morgan.

Mokaev will return to action this weekend at UFC 294 for the first time since March earlier this year. He will take on No.10 ranked flyweight Tim Elliott in a preliminary card fight on October 21. A win may help Mokaev break into the top 10 in the flyweight division.

Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis share words of mutual respect

Dillon Danis lost his much-anticipated fight against WWE superstar and social media influencer Logan Paul.

The fight was preceded by an intense build-up and plenty of promotion that got very personal with Danis taking shots at Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal. Danis was disqualified in the sixth round of his co-main fight against Paul after an attempted takedown and an illegal choke.

Afterwards Dillon Danis took time to appreciate his long-time friend and MMA icon Conor McGregor.

"Just an appreciation post for my brother. I have learned so much from him in my life and he always has had my back through everything. He is the greatest fighter of our generation and I'm blessed to call him my brother. I could go on for paragraphs about what this man has done for me but just wanted to say, love you, my G. Got your back till the end."

Conor McGregor returned the words of support promptly and wrote:

"Proud of you Dillon! You built that card tremendously and went out swinging! 4x jiu jitsu world champion with the bottle to go into Pro boxing in front of the world. Chalk it up to the first time ever in history that has been done! Well done brother! Onwards!"

