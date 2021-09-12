"Canelo at 185" - Vitor Belfort makes an audacious callout after his KO win over Evander Holyfield

Vitor Belfort is now eyeing big names in the world of boxing after beating Evander Holyfield.

"I want to fight legendary fights and make history... Canelo at 185. I just took out the best heavyweight of all time. He cannot say no to me. Jake Paul fought Disney guys. By the way, we got $30 million on, if you want, they say they raised $40 million for Canelo. The winner takes it all," Vitor Belfort said.

The former UFC champion picked up a first-round victory against 'The Real Deal' on Saturday, September 11, at the Triller Fight Club: Legends II pay-per-view event.

Vitor Belfort’s pressure proved to be too much for Evander Holyfield.



Immediately after the bout, FightHype.com spoke to Vitor Belfort, asking him who was next on his hit list. 'The Phenom' replied that he wants to fight legends of the sport and might even face Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez at 185 pounds.

'Canelo' Alvarez is currently a unified super middleweight world champion, holding three of the four titles in the division - WBO, WBC, and WBA.

Vitor Belfort offers $25 million to Jake Paul for a fight

Following his victory over Evander Holyfield, Vitor Belfort addressed Jake Paul in his post-fight octagon interview and offered him $25 million for a fight, winner takes all.

"Hey kid, we've got $25m, winner takes all. Let's go. Hey Jake Paul, stop running from me, man! I'm gonna teach you a lesson. You can be my kid. You wanna meet daddy over here, at Triller?"

Triller Fight Club executive Ryan Kavanaugh was quick to raise the stakes by $5 million, making it $30m in total for a Thanksgiving Night showdown.

Vitor Belfort continued his call-out of Jake Paul in the post-fight press conference, where he claimed he would teach 'The Problem Child' a much-needed lesson.

