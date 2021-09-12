"He's gonna meet big daddy" - Vitor Belfort eagerly wants to teach Jake Paul a lesson for disrespecting combat sports

Vitor Belfort wasted no time revealing his next target after defeating Evander Holyfield in the main event of Triller Fight Club's 'Legends 2' card. In a post-fight interview, Belfort threatened to take Paul's fans away. He also vowed to teach the rising star a lesson.

Asked why he was intent on fighting Paul, the former UFC light heavyweight champion said:

"He doesn't have morals, he doesn't have family values, I think he doesn't represent the fighters. He's just getting the attention and someone has to give him the whip; that's me. I'm his father. I'm gonna put him on my lap. He gonna meet daddy, big daddy."

Belfort also told YouTube star Jake Paul to stop running away from him and issued an ominous warning:

"Now he can't say no to me. He gotta say yes. We gotta teach him a lesson... If he says no, his little fans... I'm gonna create a YouTube channel and they're gonna follow me."

Belfort made a triumphant return to pro boxing after dismantling 58-year-old Holyfield in the first round of their heavyweight clash. 'The Phenom' was originally scheduled to take on Oscar De La Hoya, but the latter was forced to withdraw from the bout after contracting a severe case of COVID-19.

Paul, meanwhile, has kept his record unblemished after securing a split decision win against ex-UFC welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley last month. Despite Woodley's call for an immediate rematch, 'The Problem Child' has yet to announce who his next opponent will be.

Watch Vitor Belfort challenge Jake Paul:

Winner-take-all: Vitor Belfort vs. Jake Paul

Triller CEO Ryan Kavanaugh offered Jake Paul $30 million to accept Vitor Belfort's challenge. But there's a catch. Only the winner will get to take home the pot money.

As intriguing as a winner-take-all matchup between Vitor Belfort and Jake Paul is, there are some perceived issues with making the fight happen. Paul, of course, is no longer signed with Triller after he inked an exclusive contract with Showtime.

The Triller execs are also pushing for a potential fight to take place at Thanksgiving – an unlikely scenario as Paul claimed he would take time off after his fight with Tyron Woodley.

