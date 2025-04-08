  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Cardio" and "experience" highlighted by Lerone Murphy in his breakdown of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

"Cardio" and "experience" highlighted by Lerone Murphy in his breakdown of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

By Dylan Bowker
Modified Apr 08, 2025 19:49 GMT
Alexander Volkanovski
Lerone Murphy (right) offered his thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski (left) vs. Diego Lopes (middle). [Images Courtesy: @Diegolopesmma and @LeroneMurphy on X]

Alexander Volkanovski, taking on Diego Lopes this weekend for the vacant UFC featherweight strap, has been getting a lot of talk, especially from divisional peers. Lerone Murphy recently weighed in on the UFC 314 headliner bout.

Ad

Murphy is coming off an impactful win within the promotion's featherweight rankings hierarchy, as he bested Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105. This win moved 'The Miracle' to the No. 8 spot in the featherweight rankings. Conversely, Emmett is down two spots and is now the No. 10-ranked featherweight contender.

When discussing the impending Volkanovski vs. Lopes bout at the UFC Vegas 105 post-fight presser, Murphy said:

"I think it's a great fight. I think they're both top fighters, both exciting fighters. Two very high-level competitors, but I think maybe, I can see Volk winning late rounds with the cardio and the experience, but who knows? Diego's young and hungry, and he's been on a tear lately."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Lerone Murphy's comments below (5:43):

youtube-cover
Ad

Former two-division UFC champion questions Alexander Volkanovski's form ahead of Diego Lopes bout

During an interview with The Schmo, Henry Cejudo offered his thoughts on the UFC 314 headliner. Alexander Volkanovski is regarded by many as an all-time great UFC featherweight. However, 'The Great' is returning to the octagon after more than a year and has suffered back-to-back knockout losses in his previous two outings.

Ad

When discussing the UFC 314 headliner, 'Triple C' chose Diego Lopes as the probable victor. He said:

"I don't think it's the same Volk. I personally think Diego Lopes is gonna beat him. I really do. But if Volkanovski does get it done, he gets it done. It's not Ilia Topuria that he's going to [have to] beat... Volkanovski has done some amazing things at 145 pounds, but he's also gone through three losses. Against the best in the world but that's still three."
Ad

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments about Alexander Volkanovski below (4:32):

youtube-cover
About the author
Dylan Bowker

Dylan Bowker

@DylanBowker on Twitter and Linked In

@DylanJamesBowker on Instagram and Facebook

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी