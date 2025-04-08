"Cardio" and "experience" highlighted by Lerone Murphy in his breakdown of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski, taking on Diego Lopes this weekend for the vacant UFC featherweight strap, has been getting a lot of talk, especially from divisional peers. Lerone Murphy recently weighed in on the UFC 314 headliner bout.

Murphy is coming off an impactful win within the promotion's featherweight rankings hierarchy, as he bested Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105. This win moved 'The Miracle' to the No. 8 spot in the featherweight rankings. Conversely, Emmett is down two spots and is now the No. 10-ranked featherweight contender.

When discussing the impending Volkanovski vs. Lopes bout at the UFC Vegas 105 post-fight presser, Murphy said:

"I think it's a great fight. I think they're both top fighters, both exciting fighters. Two very high-level competitors, but I think maybe, I can see Volk winning late rounds with the cardio and the experience, but who knows? Diego's young and hungry, and he's been on a tear lately."

Check out Lerone Murphy's comments below (5:43):

Former two-division UFC champion questions Alexander Volkanovski's form ahead of Diego Lopes bout

During an interview with The Schmo, Henry Cejudo offered his thoughts on the UFC 314 headliner. Alexander Volkanovski is regarded by many as an all-time great UFC featherweight. However, 'The Great' is returning to the octagon after more than a year and has suffered back-to-back knockout losses in his previous two outings.

When discussing the UFC 314 headliner, 'Triple C' chose Diego Lopes as the probable victor. He said:

"I don't think it's the same Volk. I personally think Diego Lopes is gonna beat him. I really do. But if Volkanovski does get it done, he gets it done. It's not Ilia Topuria that he's going to [have to] beat... Volkanovski has done some amazing things at 145 pounds, but he's also gone through three losses. Against the best in the world but that's still three."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments about Alexander Volkanovski below (4:32):

