Cards with SteveWillDoIt, gamble with Adin Ross, UFC 289 with NELK: Dana White announces insane promotional prizes for Power Slap viewers

UFC president Dana White recently announced some exciting prizes for Power Slap League fans to promote his slap-fighting promotion. White recently announced that the second live Power Slap event would go down on May 24 and will stream for free exclusively on Rumble.

In a recent YouTube video, the UFC frontman explained how Rumble is similar to YouTube and went on to list some incredible giveaway prizes that fans could potentially win.

Dana White stated that Power Slap viewers could win a VIP trip to UFC 289 in Canada to sit with NELK Boys frontman Kyle Foregeard in the UFC president's personal seats.

For his next surprise, White stated that fans could win an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas to gamble with him and popular streamer Adin Ross along with NFL player Taylor Lewan. Another prize included was a trip with influencer Steve Deleonardis, popularly known as 'Stevewilldoit,' to stay at the Red Rock resort/casino.

To enter the contest, fans have to visit Power Slap League's official website and avail additional entries by subscribing to the above-mentioned personalities on their main social media. Entering a code shown live during the Power Slap 2 broadcast will get participants 10 added entries.

The finalists will be announced live on the Power Slap broadcast on May 24 on Rumble.

Dana White makes a huge claim about the Power Slap League

Dana White recently claimed that no other sport in the world does better social media numbers than the Power Slap League.

Despite the Power Slap League facing intense scrutiny from some combat sports fans, White is adamant about defending his business venture. Since the slap-fighting league debuted in January, Dana White has come under fire from fans, doctors, and journalists for backing the polarizing sport.

As an extension of the criticism meted out to Power Slap, many have joked about the promotion's ridiculously low ratings and viewership. However, at the recent UFC 288 post-fight presser, the UFC president made some shocking claims.

According to Dana White, Power Slap's social media metrics outperform those of other sports. He stated:

"It's been incredible. The deal that I just got for Slap is bigger than the UFC deal we got with Spike after the first season of The Ultimate Fighter... Its also unbelievable on social media. We're No.1 in all of the sports... And when I say all of sports, if you take the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, F1, and WWE and added them all together... Their numbers don't compare to Power Slap."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Dana White says Power Slap's social metrics are greater than "the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, F1, WWE" combined.

