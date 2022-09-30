"He's never had a partner" - Chael Sonnen argues whether Alex Pereira mocking Israel Adesanya back is a positive for the champion

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on Alex Pereira mocking Israel Adesanya through his hoverboard training video. According to Sonnen, it is good for 'Poatan' to be stalking his future opponent.

However, 'The American Gangster' wonders how Adesanya will react to Pereira's tactics. Sonnen noted that 'The Last Stylebender' hasn't met an opponent so far who really matches his stature. Sonnen believes fighters sometimes don't have an answer when their own tactics are used against them. The 45-year-old said on his YouTube channel:

"The mere fact that Pereira was doing it to mock Izzy, that's good stuff for me... Pereira claims that he's gone to bed every night for the last five years thinking about Adesanya. That's good stuff... I'll also tell you one thing about Adesanya, he's never had a partner. Adesanya's just had opponents. I mean Adesanya walks to the ring, he's doing the Undertaker, you couldn't even remember what his opponent had walked out too..."

"If you're in a fight and a guy keeps jabbing you and you don't stop jabbing back, he'll stop. If you're in a fight and this guy's making these weird movements, make them back to him, he will stop. People always don't like to see a mirror reflection of themselves."

Alex Pereira trolled Israel Adesanya by training on a hoverboard

Israel Adesanya was recently seen practicing a head movement drill with tennis balls. Many were not impressed to see Adesanya's preparation for his upcoming title fight against Pereira.

Pereira did not lose out on the chance to mock Adesanya, who he faces at UFC 281 on November 12 for the middleweight title. 'Poatan' uploaded a video of himself practicing boxing on a hoverboard. Trolling the UFC middleweight champion, Pereira wrote:

"Training with tennis ball is easy! I want to see boxing training on top of a hoverboard"

Alex Pereira holds two kickboxing wins over Israel Adesanya, which is arguably his biggest claim to a middleweight title shot. Apart from that, 'Poatan' has a 6-1 professional record with three UFC wins.

