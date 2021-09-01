Chael Sonnen believes Jake Paul made a "tremendous mistake" following his victory over Tyron Woodley

Former UFC fighter turned media member and analyst Chael Sonnen has revealed the major mistake he believes Jake Paul made in the immediate aftermath of his split decision victory over Tyron Woodley last weekend.

The mistake that Chael Sonnen references is the interaction Jake Paul had with Tyron Woodley whilst speaking to Ariel Helwani during the post-fight interview. Tyron Woodley stated that the judge's scorecards were incorrect and asked for an immediate rematch with Paul.

Jake Paul agreed there and then, on the condition that Tyron Woodley have 'I Love Jake Paul' tattooed on his body. Possibly to the surprise of Paul, Woodley agreed and the two men shook hands there and then.

This is the moment which Chael Sonnen addressed in a recent video posted to his YouTube channel. The former UFC middleweight states that:

"Now he's said yes, he's going to lose a lot of the momentum. A lot of the momentum is the Twittersphere, is social media going out begging for this chance. But ultimately he looks down upon his throne and turns down everybody except one, who he chooses. What do we do now that he's already chosen? Where do we go from here?"

Chael Sonnen promptly answers his own question with the following:

"Nowhere. This was a mistake. This was a tremendous mistake by Jake that was made in the heat of the moment. But it was captured. It was documented. We have an agreement. He said the word deal."

Check out Chael Sonnen's full video on Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley below:

Chael Sonnen thinks Jake Paul is 'special'

Part of the reason that Chael Sonnen is being so hard on Jake Paul is because he recognizes what an anomaly he is in the world of combat sports. Despite the fact that he has only had a few years of boxing training, Paul is already able to draw huge PPV buys, as well bringing in entirely new fan demographics.

"He's special. There's something about this guy, that he can go out and compete, that he can enjoy himself while he's doing it, that he can enjoy the process."

From Khabib Nurmagomedov to Jake Paul, follow SK MMA to satisfy all your MMA needs!

Edited by Prem Deshpande