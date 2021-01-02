Chael Sonnen believes Jorge Masvidal should face Leon Edwards if he is not willing to fight Colby Covington

Former UFC superstar Chael Sonnen thinks that if Jorge Masvidal does not want to fight Colby Covington, the perfect opponent for him would be Leon Edwards. Sonnen believes that since both Masvidal and Edwards have had a history between them, it only will make sense for "Gamebred" to lock horns with the British fighter and put an end to his feud with him.

Sonnen, a three-time UFC title contender, retired in 2019 after his bout against Lyoto Machida at Bellator 222. He regularly uploads analysis videos on his YouTube channel.

In one of his latest videos, Sonnen spoke about who should Masvidal fight if he is not willing to step into the octagon against Covington. The 43-year-old said that a fight between Gamebred and Edwards has been inevitable for a long time now.

"If Masvidal doesn't want to do the fight (against Colby Covington), I'm coming at you from this perspective, this is an if, but let's say Masvidal looked at that and didn't want to do that match... I feel I could pull an ace out of my sleeve if I was to throw on Masvidal versus three-piece and a soda (Leon Edwards)," said Sonnen.

"Masvidal versus Edwards has every bit the story and that has ever been a fight that has to happen. Those guys have to fight, Masvidal knows that, Leon knows that. They both know that, they wouldn't disagree with me. The question is when, the question is timing. Masvidal goes on to be the biggest star in the sport, Leon goes on and has taken the last 16 months off. I mean it's a timing issue but if Masvidal would like a story to captivate our imaginations more than Colby, there's a card he could play." said Sonnen

Covington had recently claimed that Jorge Masvidal refused to face him because the fight doesn't suit Gamebred "stylistically". However, Dana White, in an interview with The Schmo, stated that Masvidal has made no such statement.

The bad blood between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal

A feud between Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal has been in existence for more than a year now.

Both the fighters were competing on the same card at UFC Fight Night 147 in March 2019. While Masvidal headlined the event opposite Darren Till, Edwards faced Gunner Nelson in the co-main event.

After winning their respective fights, Jorge Masvidal and Edwards were involved in a backstage brawl that sent shockwaves across the MMA world. Speaking to ESPN, Masvidal later referred to Edwards as a "hooligan" and claimed that it was the British fighter who put his hands up first.

Since then, the fight between two of the top Welterweights has been in the making, which may even transpire soon. Interestingly enough, Edwards challenged Jorge Masvidal for a fight after his January 20 showdown against Khamzat Chimaev was called off.