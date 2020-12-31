Dana White reveals who his UFC fighter of the year 2020 is

There were a number of fighters who excelled in 2020, but for UFC President Dana White, his fighter - or fighters - of the year were Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland.

In an interview with The Schmo on YouTube, Dana White shared who he thought had the best 2020 among all the UFC fighters.

According to Dana White, the two fighters who impressed him the most in 2020 were Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland.

"That’s tough. Everybody knows I love Khamzat [Chimaev]. What he did in 2020 was unbelievable. I love Kevin Holland, 5-0 in 2020. Off the top of my head, those are the two."

As The Schmo said, it's hard to argue with Dana White's picks. Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland both turned in spectacular performances in 2020. Chimaev won all three of his UFC fights, making for an impeccable first year in the UFC. Chimaev could have gone for a fourth octagon appearance in the year, but tested positive for COVID-19 prior to his bout against Leon Edwards. The bout was rescheduled for January, but Chimaev had to pull out again, after still feeling the effects of the dreaded disease.

Holland, meanwhile, tied the record for most UFC wins in a calendar year with five. He capped 2020 off with a star-making first-round knockout win over Brazilian veteran Jacare Souza at UFC 256. Already, Holland has another big name in front of him next, as he's scheduled to face Derek Brunson in March.

Both Chimaev and Holland have landed on multiple 2020 Breakout Fighter of the Year lists.

After record-setting 2020, Dana White looks forward to 2021

UFC President Dana White

Dana White and the UFC have every reason to be proud of what they were able to accomplish in 2020. Amid a global pandemic, the UFC was still able to put on 41 events, or basically a fight card every week starting May 9th.

With the year coming to a close, the focus shifts to 2021, and White promises even more in store in the next 12 months.

"Life is good, man. I’m excited. We kicked a** in 2020, and like just you and I talked about, what we’ve got lined up for 2021 is a lot of fun, so I’m looking forward to the fights, the challenges, and whatever else this wacky crazy-ass world is gonna throw at us next year."

Already, the UFC has some big fights in store for the fans in 2021. Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier headlines a stacked lineup in January. Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns for the UFC welterweight title goes down in February. March will feature a champion-versus-champion matchup when Israel Adesanya challenges Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight championship.

These are just some of the fights that the UFC has lined up for the coming year.