"Leon's used to waiting"- Chael Sonnen believes Leon Edwards doesn't need to respond to Khamzat Chimaev callout

Chael Sonnen has advised Leon Edwards not to bite on Khamzat Chimaev's callout. According to the former UFC fighter, Edwards should not accept any fight barring his long overdue shot at undisputed gold.

While 'Rocky' is reportedly scheduled to make a title bid against welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman, the pound-for-pound king is currently rehabbing from hand surgery with no specific timeline for a return. As such, Chimaev issued a callout to Edwards to determine the next challenger for Usman.

Sonnen believes Edwards should not have an issue with waiting a while longer since he is used to waiting anyway. In a video posted to his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' said:

"What should Leon do? Should Leon take the bait? And it's a two-sided question. Should Leon do anything except fight for a championship that he's been promised? No. No, of course not. Leon's used to waiting. Leon has waited. If he's gotta wait a little bit more, fine. He worked his a** off for five years to get back to this spot. Never would I suggest that for him."

Kamaru Usman was initially rumored to be taking on Leon Edwards at UFC 276 in July. However, the matchup is now reportedly being targeted for August. Usman recently revealed that he won't be returning to the octagon until his hand is completely healed.

Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev fighting for an interim title won't bother Kamaru Usman

The Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev bout was previously booked back in early 2021. While the fight never materialized, rumors of a potential interim title fight between the two have emerged with Kamaru Usman temporarily sidelined.

The UFC welterweight champion claims to be least bothered about an interim title. According to Usman, the interim champion is the equivalent of a number one contender. Aware of his true worth, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' told MMA Underground:

"I don’t really care about any of these guys, because I’ve proven who I am. It’s not like, ‘You just got the title and now you’re out for a year or two years.’ No, I believe it’s what, a year? A year you’re out then it’s an interim title. I just put in a year to cement where I am in the place. Let’s be honest. An interim title really just means you’re the No. 1 contender. I don’t really think anything of it. Everyone knows who the champion is. Everyone knows who the best pound-for-pound fighter in the planet is."

