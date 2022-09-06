Not a day has gone by that he hasn't reached out to Dana White - Chael Sonnen claims Kamaru Usman's post-loss show of sportsmanship is a strategy to secure rematch contract

Chael Sonnen has once again raised doubts about Kamaru Usman getting a guaranteed title rematch against Leon Edwards. According to 'The American Gangster', despite Usman's show of sportsmanship after the devastating loss at UFC 278, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is haunted by thoughts of securing a rematch.

Sonnen believes that nothing is clear in the welterweight title picture as of yet, with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz meeting next weekend for an essential to contender clash.

Kamaru Usman facetimed Dana White whilst the latter was at the UFC 278 post-fight media scrum. Sonnen opined that the former champion's attempts to stay in touch with White further spoke of his insecurities regarding a title shot. The 45-year-old said on his YouTube channel:

"Right now it isn't about a punch or a kick or a choke or a fifth round or a first round. It's about a contract. I've gotta get that contract. I gotta get my belt back, the first thing I gotta do, I gotta get a piece of paper [that] says I'm opposite Leon Edwards, 170 pounds and a date. I have to do that. Nothing is done at 170. This is all up in the air."

"Isn't it also true that he can't sleep at night? Isnt it also true that he hasn't had a meal that has tasted the same. Isn't it also true that he hasn't looked down at his phone? Isn't it also true that there isn't a day that has gone by that he hasn't reached out in some fashion to Dana White?"

Watch Sonnen's YouTube video below:

Kamaru Usman's title loss to Edwards was his second ever professional loss, marking the end of a phenomenal 19-fight win streak. Apart from scarring his undefeated UFC record, the loss also saw the former P4P king drop down to the fourth spot in the UFC P4P rankings.

Leon Edwards' coach is unsure about Kamaru Usman getting the next title shot

Kamaru Usman has dominated the UFC's welterweight division long before winning the belt from Tyron Woodley in 2019. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' even dominated Leon Edwards before falling victim to a brutal head-kick KO in the last minute of their rematch at UFC 278.

While the former welterweight champion is deserving of an immediate rubber matchup by all means, the title picture at 170 lbs is murky as of now. Edwards initially agreed that Usman was deserving of an immediate rematch but did not shy away from calling out Jorge Masvidal.

More recently, Leon Edwards' coach Dave Lovell has raised doubts about Kamaru Usman being next in line for the title shot. While he has no issues with the matchup, Lovell doesn't believe it should be taken for granted. Lovell said during an appearance on The MMA Hour:

“If that’s the script, so be it. But you never know how these things work. There’s a lot of wheeling and dealing behind closed doors. We’re in a dirty game, and you’ve got to know to play your cards and keep them tight to your chest. You know, I know, they’re grearing up this Khamzat [Chimaev] guy – he’s their next cash cow, and they’re fast-tracking him. So listen, it’s not a foregone conclusion that we’re going to get Usman."

Watch Lovell's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew