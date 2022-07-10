"I've been in politics" - Chael Sonnen claims he could solve Tommy Fury's visa issues for Jake Paul fight

Chael Sonnen is not buying Tommy Fury's excuses for pulling out of the bout against Jake Paul. Sonnen claimed that Fury's apparent visa issues could easily be fixed.

'The American Gangster' even stated that he himself could get the English boxer inside the USA. In an episode of Beyond The Fight, Sonnen said that he had been involved with politics and the government:

"Tommy's excuse was a visa issue, he couldn't get in the country. Now when I tell... because that might intimidate some of you... maybe you've heard about this from the news, maybe you've been in that spot... when I tell you that he could have reached out to me. This is not an exaggeration. If he would have reached out to me and I would have said, 'Hey man, I don't know what to do', he would have gone on social media and embarrased me. He can reach out to me. I've been in politics. I've been in government. I can get him into the country."

Chael Sonnen was a Republican candidate for District 37 of the Oregon House of Representatives in 2010. 'The American Gangster' was uncontested in the primaries in May but withdrew from the race the following month, citing legal matters.

Jake Paul is considering legal action against Tommy Fury

A boxing match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury seems to have all the odds stacked against it. The bout recently fell through a second time after Fury, and his half-brother Tyson became embroiled in travel sanctions against known associates of alleged Irish drug cartel leader Daniel Kinahan.

In a recent interview with DAZN, Fury's father John revealed that the 23-year-old was not really training for the fight. Paul was infuriated hearing this and is now threatening to sue the Englishman.

According to John Fury, his son Tommy had ten days to train for the fight against Paul. He also told DAZN:

"Tommy wasn't exactly in training, he'd only had about 10 days because he'd been on holiday and it was a surprising thing for him. I was a way out of it doing these tours and being busy elsewhere so I never got the chance to look at it properly,”

