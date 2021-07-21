Chael Sonnen claims Stipe Miocic's mother told him he may fight Jon Jones next

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has claimed he was informed by Stipe Miocic's mother that the former UFC heavyweight champion may face Jon Jones when he next enters the octagon.

in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' talked about a conversation he had with Miocic's mother where she divulged that they were looking at 'Bones' as the Ohio native's next opponent.

"When I talked to Stipe's old lady, she said 'We are hearing Jon Jones and we are good with it'. Then you had the Derrick [Lewis] and the Francis [Ngannou]... but there was still a little dialogue on Jon versus Stipe business, like, that existed. "Chael Sonnen said.

You can watch the full Chael Sonnen video below:

Miocic's last appearance in the octagon was in March 2021 when he took on Francis Ngannou at UFC 260. The fight did not go well for the 38-year-old as he was knocked out in the second round of the fight and lost the heavyweight title.

After Ngannou's win over Miocic at UFC 260, there was talk of a super-fight between 'The Predator' and former 205-pound champion Jon Jones.

But UFC president Dana White came out and said Derrick Lewis was next in line for a title shot against Ngannou after negotiations with Jones reached an impasse.

Things took another turn when an interim title fight between Lewis and Ciryl Gane was announced for UFC 265 in August.

Later, in an interview with TheMacLife, White laid out the plans he had for the UFC's heaviest weight class.

"I got the two best heavyweights in the world. I got one [Derrick Lewis] who beat Francis, who already has a win over Francis, and the other one [Ciryl Gane] is undefeated. So, these two will fight, we will see who will win and the winner of that will fight Francis. And then, the winner of that [fight] will probably fight Stipe [Miocic]."

You can watch the interview below:

Chael Sonnen and Jon Jones are not on the friendliest of terms

Jon Jones is giving birth...to what? pic.twitter.com/7QHqe8gktP — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 25, 2021

Chael Sonnen fought 'Bones' at UFC 159, but the trash talk between the two did not end there. The pair have been going back and forth on Twitter for a long time.

How about our good buddy Chael a known steroid user, how did that work out for him? 🥴 — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 18, 2020

In November 2020, Jones called 'The American Gangster' a "known steriod user."

Chael Sonnen responded by bringing the former light heavyweight champion's multiple run-ins with the law into the argument.

Your assessment of me is as unconnected w/reality as your "Jon gives moral guidance to the rioters" & "Jon "ShotGun" Jones chases down Burglar" home movies

Get better writers — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 18, 2020

