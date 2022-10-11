"That's the difference" - Chael Sonnen compares the brilliance of Charles Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Chael Sonnen explained why Khabib Nurmagomedov is still regarded as the greatest UFC lightweight in history despite Charles Oliveira having quicker wins against their common opponents.

Nurmagomedov and Oliveira each own finishes against Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. The Brazilian managed to score victories quicker than the Dagestani did. Sonnen argued, however, that Nurmagomedov is still acknowledged by the vast majority as the lightweight G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time).

So why is that the case? According to Sonnen, it has to do with the fact that Oliveira wasn't nearly as dominant as Nurmagomedov was against Poirier and Gathje. Differentiating the two former champions, 'The American Gangster' said:

"Forget about the 61 seconds against Poirier, forget about the four minutes against Gaethje. You can back the tape up to Michael Chandler. Every single one of those fights have a single theme – which is Charles almost lost. That's the difference. Whether Khabib was a little bit slower and a little bit more steady, he was never once in trouble."

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he doesn't consider Charles Oliveira the lightweight G.O.A.T.

Charles Oliveira has racked up wins against the cream of the crop at lightweight over the past several months. With that being the case, arguments have been made that the Brazilian has surpassed Khabib Nurmagomedov as the division's greatest fighter.

As far as 'The Eagle' is concerned, however, Oliveira is in no position to be regarded as the 155-pound G.O.A.T. During a previous interview with ESPN MMA, the former undefeated lightweight champion said:

"Nobody ever touched my face. And [every] time he goes down, people cannot talk about, like compare me vs. Charles Oliveira. He tapped in [the] UFC three times. Please, come on!"

Over his last three fights, Oliveira survived close calls after getting knocked down by his opponents. While many admire 'do Bronx' for his toughness, Nurmagomedov argued that it isn't a great look for the former champion.

With Nurmagomedov having retired, there won't be any way to settle the argument inside the octagon. However, Oliveira will take on Nurmagomedov's longtime training partner Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280.

