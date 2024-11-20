Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier agree on how Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight would play out: "That's a big man's nightmare"

Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou is a hypothetical matchup that could have once taken place but didn't. Now, former UFC fighters-turned-analysts Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier touched on the bout and one of its possible outcomes on the latest episode of their Good Guy / Bad Guy show.

Both Sonnen and Cormier unanimously agreed with the idea that Jones would have dominated Ngannou had they ever fought. In fact, Sonnen went as far as describing 'Bones' as a stylistic nightmare for 'The Predator' despite their noticeable size difference.

"Do you know what Jon would have done to Francis Ngannou in hindsight? Now that we look back, Jon would have picked that big man apart. I mean, I'm just sharing with you, that's a big man's nightmare. Jon's not a heavyweight, he's fighting at heavyweight. There's a massive difference."

This led to Cormier chiming in with his own take on the hypothetical fight, expressing astonishment over how easily 'Bones' defeated Stipe Miocic, an all-time great heavyweight.

"Yes, dude. Francis would have struggled with Jones. Dude, he threw Stipe down and just beat the cr*p out of him. He literally grabbed him by the neck, stepped behind his leg and threw him down. He choke-slammed him and just beat him on the ground."

Check out Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier speculating on Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou (19:17 and 21:16):

Both Sonnen and Cormier have experience fighting Jones, with 'The Bad Guy' having challenged him for light heavyweight gold at UFC 159. Sonnen was TKO'd within a round, but the fight was notable for Jones breaking his toe for the first time, which has since become a recurring injury.

Meanwhile, Cormier has faced Jones twice, losing to him via unanimous decision at UFC 182 and having a no-contest at UFC 214 after Jones tested positive for turinabol.

Jake Paul taunted Francis Ngannou by claiming Jon Jones was the world's best heavyweight

Following Jake Paul's widely-panned win over Mike Tyson, Francis Ngannou threatened to slap 'The Problem Child.' This drew a response from Paul, who took to X to taunt him over his desire to face Jon Jones.

"Clout chasing doesn't suit you legend. Maybe Jon Jones is the better heavyweight after all."

Unfortunately, it is unlikely that Jones and Ngannou will ever get the chance to settle the debate about the world's best heavyweight given that Jones is in the UFC and Ngannou left for the PFL.

