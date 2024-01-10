Chael Sonnen decodes Conor McGregor's stipulations and potential "way out" for rumored Michael Chandler bout

Chael Sonnen has addressed the long-awaited Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler matchup and provided a breakdown of the Irishman's proposed stipulations for it.

McGregor has been on a hiatus from MMA competition since a gruesome leg injury in July 2021. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion served as a coach on TUF Season 31, opposite rival coach Michael Chandler, in 2023. Speculations abounded that he'd fight Chandler at either lightweight or welterweight.

Nevertheless, the fight didn't materialize last year. Heading into the New Year (2024), McGregor teased a fight announcement video. He posted the video soon thereafter, where he announced that his comeback fight would be a middleweight bout against Chandler in Las Vegas on June 29, 2024.

On ESPN's DC & RC podcast, MMA legend Daniel Cormier reiterated that Michael Chandler's making a mistake by being docile in the face of Conor McGregor's demands. 'DC' asserted that if 'Iron' would've refused to comply with the Irishman's terms, their fight would've already come to fruition.

MMA fighter-turned-analyst Chael Sonnen, a guest on the podcast, appeared to concur with Cormier. Sonnen explained that at the moment, Chandler has a mere verbal agreement/promise from McGregor and not a written/signed contract.

He implied that 'Iron' is attempting to "box" McGregor in, adding that both athletes intend to fight one another. However, noting that McGregor's stipulations could forge a path for him to possibly abandon the Chandler fight, Sonnen said:

"But Conor is very difficult. He's slippery. He's good at this. I mean, the video he put out, he telegraphed it two days in advance, said he would put it out. It was pre-recorded. It was pre-edited.

"I mean, all of these things are done for a very specific reason, including the tease of the weight class. It's a way out. If we can't come to the agreement, and you're the one that's flinching, I win in perception. I can move on. There's just a lot happening here. This fight and this deal is not done. Maybe, that's my biggest message that I'm trying to tell you."

Check out Sonnen's comments below (9:42):

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: 'Iron' foresees middleweight proposition backfiring on 'The Notorious'

In MMA, Conor McGregor has competed in the featherweight (145-pound), lightweight (155-pound) and welterweight (170-pound) divisions.

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler has fought at lightweight and welterweight. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Chandler recently emphasized that McGregor's middleweight (185-pound) proposal could backfire.

'Iron' alluded that Conor McGregor started his UFC run at featherweight, while he (Chandler) has long been at lightweight and is naturally heavier.

Moreover, he insinuated that the Irish MMA megastar's additional muscle mass and size would adversely affect his speed and movement. The American athlete said:

"He won't be able to have the same reaction time, footwork or be as light on his feet at 170 or 185 pounds. I think it benefits me so whenever they wanna do it, I'm ready."

Watch Chandler's assessment below (2:40):