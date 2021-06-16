Chael Sonnen details Nate Diaz's crazy after-fight party following UFC 263

Chael Sonnen has spoken candidly about Nate Diaz’s after-party in the wake of UFC 263.

Last Saturday night, Diaz went to war with Leon Edwards in a thoroughly entertaining five-round affair in Glendale, Arizona. The two welterweights gave each other everything they had and then some, with Edwards picking up the unanimous decision win.

Nate Diaz revels in the glory

However, Nate Diaz was the one who seemed to come away with the praise of the fans after he was able to rock Edwards with just one minute left to go in the fight.

Diaz is a lot of things and one of them is a big partier, which is exactly what he did in the aftermath of UFC 263 - according to Chael Sonnen, that is.

“Nate Diaz throws a party. Now, Gilbert (Melendez) went to the party, so I’ll talk to Gilbert and I’ll find out some of these questions that I have, but here’s what happened. Nate rented a house in Arizona. He didn’t stay at the fighter hotel, he rented a house. He then, after the fight, throws a party at the house - oh by the way, guess who was invited? Everyone. “He announced it in the ring and then he put the address on Instagram! Now Nate, all in, has a reach of about five million. I can only imagine how big this party was. What I’m thinking about is the guy that rented the house, I imagine this is like an Airbnb situation, probably quite literally. I don’t think the guy knew that he [Nate] was gonna throw a party and invite five million people!”

Nate Diaz is gonna do what Nate Diaz is gonna do and that’s one of the reasons why the fans love him so much. He’s an unapologetic guy who says what he wants and lives his life to the full - as he’s earned the right to do courtesy of the wealth he’s been able to accumulate.

If anyone out there reading this was lucky enough to attend his after party event in Arizona, kudos to you.

