"Jorge Masvidal knows he owes a fight"- Chael Sonnen explains how 'Gamebred' got himself "attached to Leon Edwards" in the headlines 

Chael Sonnen has explained why Jorge Masvidal will always be a name in the reckoning for Leon Edwards' welterweight title in the coming months.

In a new episode of Beyond the Fight, Sonnen credited 'Gamebred' for playing his cards right. 'The Bad Guy' added that Masvidal's name is more attached to the new champion than any other welterweight since the win at UFC 278:

"Jorge Masvidal knew he wasn't going to get back in there with Kamaru Usman. He was fully aware and Jorge Masvidal knows that he owes Leon a fight. So Jorge, to get in front of this thing, on the outside chance that Leon would win, started to position himself and attach himself to Leon.

He's very smart how he did it, because he came off as very sincere... I do not predict for you that Masvidal is going to get that opportunity, but I will predict for you accurately, that Masvidal, three days removed is more attached in the headlines to Leon than anybody else."

Sonnen added that it was much more powerful to attack a fighter than the idea of a welterweight title shot. In the aftermath of the win, Masvidal tweeted that he would soon be a champion, hinting at a fight waiting to be made since his altercation with Leon Edwards in 2019.

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Jorge Masvidal below:

Leon Edwards' coach Dave Lovell discredits Jorge Masvidal's call for a title opportunity

Edwards' coach Dave Lovell wasn't impressed with Masvidal gunning for a title opportunity after 'Rocky' won the welterweight title at UFC 278. Lovell insisted that 'Gamebred' will have to wait before getting a shot at the belt:

"Leon has been climbing the hill for a long time, as you know. And he's tried to reach the top and he's been knocked back, knocked back, knocked back. But now he's climbed to the top. He can be the one at the top of the mountain knocking back people. Well, you can stand at the back of the line, Mr. Masvidal, for starters."

'Rocky' has said he's willing to face any challenger but would like the title defense to take place in the UK. The Brit is on an eleven-fight unbeaten streak, and Masvidal could be on the list of potential opponents for the fight in early 2023.

The duo was scheduled to fight at UFC 269, but the bout was canceled after Masvidal suffered an injury in training. The rivalry between the two could make this one of the most anticipated fights in the welterweight division. However, Masvidal hasn't won a bout since Nate Diaz in 2019. He may likely have to get a win or two before earning a shot at the new champion.

Watch Leon Edwards' coach share his thoughts on Jorge Masvidal below:

