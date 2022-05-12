"Sounds like a good idea to me" - Chael Sonnen shares his approval for Nate Diaz vs. Michael Chandler matchup

Chael Sonnen is seemingly intrigued by the possibility of Nate Diaz fighting Michael Chandler next. In an edition of Beyond the Fight, Sonnen suggested that the MMA community ought to campaign for this matchup to materialize.

Michael Chandler is coming off an incredible second-round knockout win against Tony Ferguson in their lightweight (155-pound) bout at UFC 274 on May 7th. ‘Iron’ proceeded to call out MMA megastar Conor McGregor for a welterweight (170-pound) bout.

Chandler later took aim at yet another UFC icon, Nate Diaz, and expressed interest in fighting the Stockton native. Diaz acknowledged and tweeted that he’d like to fight 'Iron' next.

"UFC got me on ice for a year now chandlers obviously ready to fight send a contract it's time"

Sonnen indicated that perhaps Diaz believes that Chandler would be a favorable matchup for him. Alternatively, the former UFC middleweight noted that the Stockton native likely doesn’t care about whom he fights and simply wants to compete in the final fight of his UFC contract and be done with it.

Regardless, Sonnen highlighted that a clash between fan favorites such as Diaz and Chandler would certainly make for an exciting matchup:

“I think we can all agree if there is something that we can do to build this, and let decision-makers know that the mandate of the masses is behind that fight. I don’t have a better idea, and frankly, I don’t have any different idea."

He further added

"Nobody calls out Nate because they’re afraid they’re gonna get shooed away and look like a fool ‘cause he’s such a star. Nobody calls out Chandler. He’s gonna kick you in the mouth and leave you face down, right? It’s one of these things. Get those guys together, man. Sounds like a good idea to me.”

Watch Chael Sonnen address a possible Nate Diaz vs. Michael Chandler matchup below:

Nate Diaz could retire after his next UFC fight

Following his last fight in June 2021, Nate Diaz has been relentlessly lobbying for the UFC to let him compete again. Diaz has notably spoken about wanting to fight former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in his final fight.

Speaking to TMZ Sports earlier this year, Diaz urged the UFC to let him fight ‘The Diamond,’ adding that he’d retire after the Poirier matchup.

"I would like to fight Dustin Poirier. Like now. Like I've been trying to. If there's any mix-up it's him, and them, and the game. I want the fight now. What's up Dana White? Let's get this retirement fight cracking so I can get out of this fight game. I'm done with it."

Presently, it’s unclear as to whether Diaz will fight Poirier or Chandler next, and if Diaz’s fight would be contested at lightweight or welterweight.

Watch the full interview with TMZ Sports below:

