Chael Sonnen has four-word reaction to Israel Adesanya's 'rent free' post about Alex Pereira

Chael Sonnen has now shared his thoughts on the recent back-and-forth between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira following UFC 295.

'Poatan' took on Jiri Prochazka in the main event of the card to decide the new light heavyweight champion. It was Pereira who walked away victorious after a trademark left hook dropped 'Denisa' before a barrage of elbow strikes from the Brazilian forced the referee to stop the fight.

Alex Pereira called out Israel Adesanya for a clash at light heavyweight following the UFC 295 main event.

'The Last Stylebender' responded to his former opponent by posting an image of Pereira unconscious after being knocked out by Adesanya at UFC 287. He also included the words:

"Lol rent free... I sleep good."

"Let it go"

Chael Sonnen took notice of Adesanya's jab, but the exact nature of his reaction is difficult to interpret. Sonnen could be taking a dig at 'The Last Stylebender', or possibly at Pereira for calling out Adesanya.

'The American Gangster' took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote this:

"Pettiness... It's a virtue."

See the post below:

Chael Sonnen and Rafael dos Anjos weigh in on Tony Ferguson training with David Goggins

Tony Ferguson is preparing to take on Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 next month and has recruited the help of motivational speaker and ultra-marathon runner David Goggins.

Whilst Ferguson has been known to have a fantastic cardio system, he felt the need to endure what Goggins described as "hell week" ahead of December's pay-per-view clash.

A number of videos from their training sessions have gone viral, and both Chael Sonnen and Rafael dos Anjos have now weighed in on the footage.

Dos Anjos bashed Ferguson's decision to train with Goggins ahead of his fight with Pimblett, believing the rigorous training to be doing more harm than good for 'El Cucuy'.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share this:

"I see Tony’s workouts with David Goggings. Those long workouts will not help Tony’s condition, it will slow him down. It could help him with some mental strength but Tony does not need that. He’s very strong mentally."

Chael Sonnen came upon Dos Anjos' tweet, to which 'The American Gangster' wrote this:

"Elaborate, Champ. I saw it too. Thought same thing. It’s helpful, Goggins had a positive effect, but Tony only has a certain amount of energy and needs to be wise. Tell me more. I wanna hear what you are thinking."

See Chael Sonnen's and Rafael dos Anjos' tweets below:

