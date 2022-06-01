For the first time ever, I'm interested in who Paddy Pimblett's opponent is - Chael Sonnen says Jordan Leavitt's "twerk" comment has got him anticipating fight against 'The Baddy'

Chael Sonnen is intrigued by Paddy Pimblett's next opponent. Pimblett fought Luigi Vendramini and Rodrigo Vargas in his first two fights in the UFC. He will now be taking on Jordan Leavitt, whom hardcore MMA fans will probably remember for his post-fight splits and twerking.

Watch Jordan Leavitt's post-fight split and dance below:

ESPN MMA @espnmma The submission might earn Jordan Leavitt a UFC contract, but hitting the splits and doing the worm earned him legend status 🤣 #DWCS The submission might earn Jordan Leavitt a UFC contract, but hitting the splits and doing the worm earned him legend status 🤣 #DWCS https://t.co/Gv7ivBpd7U

Leavitt did an interview earlier this week where he told 'The Schmo' he would finish Pimblett and twerk on him after. While it's hard to tell when 'The Monkey King' is being honest, his comments caught the attention of the MMA world. During a segment on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen had this to say about the matchup and twerking comments:

"For the first time ever, I'm now interested in who Paddy's opponent is. He said he's going to leave him unconscious, and then he's going to twerk on him. If there's any reason to watch a fight in the history of being a fan of this industry, Jordan just gave it to ya."

Pimblett vs. Leavitt goes down on July 23 at UFC London. 'The Baddy' will look to maintain his UFC first-round finishing streak by getting his third in a row. Meanwhile, 'The Monkey King' will look to skyrocket his value by pulling off an upset in front of his opponent's home crowd. Both fighters are young and looking to make the most of this tremendous opportunity.

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss Jordan Leavitt below:

Chael Sonnen says he is now "a fan" of Jordan Leavitt

Leavitt made his UFC debut in December 2020 after earning his contract on the Dana White's Contender Series. Since then, 'The Monkey King' is 3-1 in the UFC, with his only loss coming against rising prospect Claudio Puelles. During the same segment, Sonnen had this to say about being a fan of the American:

"This guy just made a fan. I want you to know who he is because I now know who he is, and I'm a fan."

Sonnen could be just the beginning of Leavitt's new fanbase if he can beat Pimblett at UFC London. The task is easier said than done when fighting one of the UFC's most well-known fighters in his country.

With that said, 'The Monkey King' has slick jiu-jitsu that could throw 'The Baddy' off. Don't underestimate the man who loves to dance after his fights.

Watch Jordan Leavitt win by a slam against Matt Wiman below:

