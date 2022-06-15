Conor McGregor will tell a story without words - Chael Sonnen on how the Irishman's recent heavy bag workout has fans speculating

Chael Sonnen really enjoys breaking down the promotional tactics of various UFC fighters, and there's no fighter out there with a better grasp on the social media game than Conor McGregor.

Love him or hate him, McGregor's tweets and his videos create tons of engagement. And according to Chael Sonnen, they tell a story on their own without McGregor having to do a more traditional interview to discuss his future.

In a new video discussing the rumor Conor McGregor's return is being delayed until 2023, Chael Sonnen said:

"He did a workout over the weekend. Conor's very good at giving us just enough. Conor will tell a story without words. When is Conor McGregor going to return, is it going to be in 2023? Because his leg is not healed. That's the topic right now. Conor McGregor won't address that at all but put out a video of himself kicking a heavy bag with that injured leg as hard as a person can possibly kick a heavy bag. It is very brilliant to make us have questions and refuse to give us answers, to just make us speculate. As simple as that may seem, the master at work. Effective."

The message, as usual, is 'Keep watching.' Ignore the reports that McGregor won't fight again for at least another seven months. Pay attention. Keep speculating. Talk about Conor McGregor and anticipate his return.

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss Conor McGregor's return below:

McGregor is coming up on the one year anniversary of his horrific leg break injury at UFC 264 which saw his shin break clean in half. The Irish star now has a titanium plate attached to the bones in his leg to hold it all together. While he won't be the first UFC fighter to return from such a horrific injury, he hopes to be the first to win another title after suffering that kind of setback.

Chael Sonnen wants to be Tom Aspinall's public relations mouthpiece

One fighter that's not quite as good at hyping themselves up is British heavyweight Tom Aspinall. In recent interviews, Aspinall has suggested the UFC should pump the brakes on his meteoric rise up the rankings because he doesn't want a title shot yet.

That humble routine drove Chael Sonnen nuts. In a recent YouTube video he said:

"If I had time and he hadn't pissed me off so bad, I would offer 'Don't ever say anything else, every interview and press conference that you go to, I will show up with a bullhorn and make a whole big scene of it. You stand there and don't say anything, I will have you fighting for the belt within 12 months.' That's the plan anyway that you're getting in the way of!"

Aspinall fired back soon after with a post on Instagram that said:

“I’m more than happy being myself thanks and not selling myself out and acting like a clown for views and money. I am not a WWE entertainer I’m one of the greatest heavyweights to walk on this Earth and it will be shown in my body of work from my UFC debut until I retire in 10 years. I don’t need to talk s—t. Happy to be myself.”

